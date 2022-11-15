"You never go back 100%, but you can lead a normal life"

Martin O’Sullivan is still on treatment for cancer and he will be for the next three years. He goes for monthly blood tests and quarterly scans.

The 65-year-old accountant from Mitchelstown, a father of two daughters in their 20s, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and two years later with two further cancers.

While he has “a level of confidence” that he’s well now, he’s reassured to be “still in the system” and regularly checked. “If they said ‘right Martin, that’s it, you’re finished now’, I don’t think I’d be able to ignore everything that had happened and carry on as before.”

Martin feels that, while you might be told you were finished treatment, part of you could find it hard to take that on board. “It’d be hard to believe it — and maybe you wouldn’t. Because after cancer, your trust in yourself, in your life does change.

“Before I got cancer, I didn’t spend a lot of time thinking about when I might die and how. After a cancer [diagnosis], it brings things front and centre. I don’t think you can put that rabbit back in the box — you don’t plan too far into the future.”

When he was asked if he’d be happy to share his experience as a patient for the benefit of the Liam Mc Trial programme, Martin was delighted to do so. “I said I would be involved, given what had been done for me — the care I got from doctors and in the hospital was incredible.”

Knowing from experience, and instinctively, that follow-up care is so important for patients, he says the Liam Mc Trial programme will give patients all sorts of supports to transition back to life.

“You’d probably never go back 100% to where you are. But the programme will help transition you back to where you can lead a normal life. It will give comfort and help you to settle.”

Martin, who has the BRCA gene — “it runs in my family, on my father’s side” — was diagnosed with prostate cancer after a slight rise in his PSA levels, detected after he attended for his regular check-up with his GP. About 3,890 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in Ireland, which translates to one in seven men being diagnosed with it during their lifetime.

Referred to the rapid access prostate clinic, where Martin had a biopsy, prostate cancer showed up.

Martin O'Sullivan with his dog Ivy at his home in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

“The tumour was removed in December 2018. I haven’t had a problem since with my prostate,” says Martin, adding however that his story with cancer evolved.

“In October 2020, I was cycling and fell of my bike. I fractured and dislocated my shoulder. A very vigilant radiologist noticed I had a tumour in my lung. They did further investigation and found I had one in my kidney too. My shoulder, lung and kidney all in the one week — it was not a good week.”

Martin had a portion of his right kidney removed in December 2020, the tumour removed from his lung two months later and, after a further few months, the rest of the upper lobe of his left lung removed. Chemo followed in the summer of 2021. “I’m very lucky that my cancers were discovered early and were able to be treated,” he says.

He has had a lot of support from friends and family, but he’s conscious not every cancer patient has this. “Maybe not everybody has, for whatever reason. For them, the Liam Mc Trial programme would be even more important.”

The first phase of the CUH-based trial will recruit patients with metastatic prostate cancer. Certain myths prevail about prostate cancer, says cancer nurse Sinead Power, who works in the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Centre at CUH.

The first is that prostate cancer is a symptomless condition. And while it can often be diagnosed in the absence of obvious symptoms, Power says it’s still very important to be aware of symptoms such as passing urine more often (particularly at night), trouble starting or stopping the flow or a slow flow of urine, pain while passing urine, and blood in urine.

“Men aged over 50 and those with a family history of prostate cancer should be especially aware of symptoms which may be tell-tale signs, and should get them checked by a doctor. As with all cancers, early detection is key,” says Power, adding that another common myth is the belief that prostate cancer only occurs in older men.

“Most cases of prostate cancer are recorded in men over the age of 50, with the risk increasing as men age. But around two percent of prostate cancers each year are among men aged under 50,” she says.

Power advises everyone to have a yearly check up with their doctor – and more frequently if they notice any unusual changes in their body. “It’s always good practice to be symptom-aware, particularly when it comes to problems with passing urine.”

Yet another myth is that outcomes for prostate cancer are poor. The fact is – as with many different types of cancer – the survival rate for prostate cancer has improved over recent decades. Power explains that this is thanks to advances in treatment made possible through research.

“Over nine in 10 men diagnosed with prostate cancer are now alive 10 years after diagnosis, with the percentage survival rate even greater for those who are diagnosed at an early stage. Thanks to modern medicine, prostate cancer is now a very treatable disease, especially where it is caught early.”

Meanwhile, in Mitchelstown, Martin feels fortunate to be pretty well settled back to normal life now. “I have a lot going on in my life. I’m interested in sport. Where I am now is probably close to where I was before I got sick.”

For more information on prostate cancer, visit https://www.cancer.ie/

Or contact the Irish Cancer Society Freephone Support Line on: 1800 200 700.

Or https://www.cancer.ie/cancer-information-and-support/cancer-support/find-support/support-line.

www.cuhcharity.ie/donate/