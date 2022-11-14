'Delays are stressful for vulnerable cell transplant patients'

Prof Mary R Cahill, consultant haematologist, CUH Stem cell transplants can be lifesaving. The therapy was carried out at Cork University Hospital (CUH) until 2009. Used in the treatment of most types of blood cancer, it has a strong record for life-lengthening.

Today, the push to bring this vital service back home to Cork is advancing and well-supported. To get this project over the line, CUH Charity is fundraising hard.

The dedication of the CUH haematology team to this endeavour is fierce. In our conversation, Prof Mary R Cahill, a consultant haematologist at the hospital, alludes to herself and her colleague Dr Oonagh Gilligan ‘pushing at doors’ to get the service back up and running in Cork.

Prof Cahill says she and her colleagues want stem cell transplants to be available at CUH as they once were. The hospital’s haematology team is first-rate. Along with Prof Cahill, it includes Dr Oonagh Gilligan, Dr Vitaliy Mykitiv, Dr Derville O’Shea and Dr Eoghan Molloy. Between them, the five hold an exquisite skill base and experience record.

“We work as a team and have a very collegial relationship,” says Prof Cahill. “All five of us look after blood cancers. Dr Eoghan Molloy has very recent experience studying the CAR T cell in NIH in America.”

There’s more good news: “Because of the huge amount and high quality of specialised work the resurrection of the CUH stem cell service entails, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) is committed to financing the appointment of an additional medical consultant and a nurse to join us,” says Prof Cahill.

“CUH also has the support of colleagues at Dublin’s St James’s Hospital and at UHG for its drive to restart the stem cell programme,” she says.

Management and the stem cell team in CUH are currently working hard to identify a site near the existing main laboratories for the new stem cell laboratory. Fundraising for money to purchase a ‘drop in’ clean lab is ongoing. A design team has been appointed to look at more permanent long-term build. But as the short-term need is great and there are a variety of rapidly available clean room solutions available, these could provide service in months.

This would benefit more than 30 CUH patients per year, along with others attending the Mercy University Hospital and the Bon Secours Hospital. Funding is all that’s needed now, to get the project over the line.

Recalling what happened when a 2009 CUH inspection by the Irish Medicines Board (Now HPRA) found the stem cell unit’s equipment and clean room space needed upgrading/replacing in keeping with rising standards, Prof Cahill says: “My very good colleague Dr Oonagh Gilligan and I did an evaluation. We decided the best option for CUH would be to voluntarily suspend our stem cell transplant service, while seeking funding to replace our laboratory and upgrade our equipment.”

This was done and in the interim, patients were to be referred to Galway and Dublin for stem cell treatment there.

While this option was necessary at the time, it was never going to be easy for the patients who would be forced to travel to distant counties for stem harvesting and again for stem transplanting whilst ill. Prof Cahill puts it this way: “The current patient journey is ‘appalling and not at all comfortable or nice for the patient.”

The professor talks then of the risks to the patients of travelling when immunocompromised, of the stench in the ambulance that transplant patients returning to CUH must endure while nauseous and weak, a stench so strong that it can leave the throats of patients sore. She talks then of the stem cell harvesting and transplant procedure, and of the high doses of chemotherapy the patients necessarily endure.

It’s a difficult journey by all accounts, worsened by the current necessity for patients to be moved to Galway or Dublin twice, at a time when they are so very unwell.

While the medical journey involved is technically complex in layman’s terms, the reasons why the stem transplant service should be reinstated at CUH for the South/South West regions couldn’t be simpler:

Until CUH gets its new stem cell transplant unit up and running, the hospital has no option but to ask patients to travel to Galway or Dublin at a time when they are ill, nauseous and highly vulnerable to infection.

The number of patients and families adversely impacted in this way is constantly rising. This year, so far, the number of transplants required is in the region of three dozen.

Because there’s an increase in the number of conditions for which stem cell transplantation is being used, demand for transplants is increasing. Last year CUH sent three multiple sclerosis patients to London for stem cell transplantation.

Travelling overseas for crucial healthcare is inconvenient, costly and stressful.

Prof Cahill says, and she’s right, that it is unjust, in terms of ‘equity of access’ for patients in Cork and elsewhere in the South, not to have access to stem cell transplantation at CUH, which is one of the largest hospitals in the country.

She tells of delays in transplant and bed provision and in inter-hospital ambulance transfers being commonplace for CUH patients transferred to Galway and Dublin for stem cell procedures.

“These delays are stressful and onerous occurrences for vulnerable patients,” she says.

We talk then of Covid and how scary it must be for patients forced to make lengthy journeys and travel to other hospitals for treatment, when their immune systems are compromised..

The mammoth work being done for stem cell transplant patients at CUH often goes unrecognised, but never by the patients impacted or by their families and friends. As patients travel only for the laboratory component of the stem cell harvesting and transplantation processes, most of the medical care post-transplant is carried out at CUH, with the typical in-patient stay being 14-21 days.

Until CUH is back providing a stem cell service, patients will not be able to avail of CAR T cell therapy in Cork. Describing how this situation impacts negatively on communities, Prof Cahill says: “Blood cancer accounts for 10-11% of all cancers. Most do very well with standard therapy. But for those who are relapsed or refractory, CAR T cell therapy can be highly effective.”

This therapy uses the patient’s own immune system to help fight cancer cells.

“The procedure involves cells being taken out of the harvest, then sent to specialist laboratories where they are manipulated. The therapy which is bespoke for each patient is made in the UK or the US. The patient may then travel to receive the therapy or it may be shipped to Ireland.

“It is given by way of an injection and its homing instinct enables it to find its way directly to the tumour. Patients are then monitored, while the therapy munches through the tumour.”

Prof Cahill currently has three patients undergoing CAR T cell therapy. “My colleagues here at CUH each have perhaps one each,” she adds. “This therapy is a lot less toxic in a transplant, and is known to have fewer side effects.”

Prof Cahill is a woman who has dedicated decades of her life to her patients. She’s adamant that CUH must get its stem cell transplant unit up and running at the earliest. She’s steadfast in her belief that CAR T cell therapy should be available at CUH next year.

“We don’t want our patients to have unequal access to cancer services that should and could be based in CUH,” she says.

