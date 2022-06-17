Natural health: Take garlic and honey to treat nail  fungus 

I picked up a fungus in my toenails while on holidays years ago. I hate wearing sandals because it looks so unsightly. What would you recommend?

Essential oils applied neat to the affected nails can help clear an existing fungal infection.

Tea tree, manuka, lemon balm, and lemon myrtle essential oils are all great choices. Simply apply the pure essential oil to the nails using a cotton bud or cotton pad, repeating two to three times daily.

Iodine-based topical preparations have long been used to help treat fungal and bacterial skin and nail infections.

You can also combat the infection from the inside out by including iodine-rich foods in your diet. Sea vegetables (seaweeds) are an excellent source of bioavailable iodine, or you can take a supplement such as Nascent Iodine or Lugol’s Preparation.

Repeat or stubborn infections can signal that your thymus gland needs extra support. Cells responsible for fighting fungal infection, T-lymphocytes (T-cells), are produced in the thymus.

You can make your own immune-supportive remedy using fresh garlic cloves. Crush three cloves of garlic into a tablespoon of local raw honey, and let it sit for an hour or so before using. Take one teaspoon of the garlic-infused honey three times daily until the infection clears.

The warm, often damp environment created by wearing socks and shoes all day makes the perfect conditions for fungal infections to thrive.

It is essential you dry your feet thoroughly before putting on your shoes and socks and spend time barefoot when possible.

I feel cold most of the time, even during the summer. I’m in my early 50s. Could this have something to do with the menopause?

Feeling cold due to perimenopausal changes is as common as the well-known hot flushes and night sweats at the other end of the temperature spectrum. It can be difficult to regulate body temperature as hormone levels change, in part due to the effect of low oestrogen levels on the hypothalamus.

Stress can also upset the body’s thermostat. During this time of life, the oestrogen and progesterone imbalance commonly trigger an increase in anxiety and stress. Other common symptoms include irritability, insomnia, brain fog, muscle and joint pain, mood swings, and depression.

Ginger is commonly used to help improve circulation, particularly in the case of cold extremities. This everyday spice helps with digestion, metabolism, nausea, and even pain relief in joints and muscles. Fresh and powdered ginger are equally effective and can be added to food or made into a hot beverage.

Sage, a common kitchen and garden herb, is recommended for night sweats and hot flushes.

The herb supports hypothalamus regulation, so it works equally well to balance out ‘cold flushes’.

Reducing or eliminating coffee and alcohol may also help, as these two substances can disrupt your internal thermostat.

Keeping your circulation healthy, addressing blood sugar levels, and checking your ferritin levels are not too low (or high) are all important steps to take — even if it is to rule out other underlying causes.

It is also a good idea to have your thyroid function checked, as this can impact the regulation of body temperature. Your thyroid gland, adrenal glands, and sex hormones are all linked. If one glandular system is out of balance, it tends to impact the others.