These venues are providing free, eco-friendly period products in bathrooms across the country

You can now avail of free, eco-friendly period products across women’s bathrooms in a number of venues thanks to the Cork-based, all-female company, Riley.

In a new initiative in partnership with the Press Up Hospitality Group, Riley's sanitary products will be made available across a number of different hotels, restaurants, bars and other venues.

The all-female Cork company began during the pandemic and is on a mission to end period plastic. Set up by friends Fiona Parfrey, Lauren Duggan and Áine Kilkenny, Riley offers an eco-friendly period subscription service.

The sanitary products were purchased by the Press Up Group and will now be provided free of charge to staff and customers and will be available across women's bathrooms in a number of its venues.

Venues include the Dean Hotels in Cork, Dublin and Galway, The Devlin in Dublin along with a number of restaurants across different locations such as Captain America’s, Wowburger and Coo Coo Indian - to name a few.

“We think access to period products should be a right, not a privilege, and there should be no stigma around period talk, and we hope this initiative will get people talking and help make a positive impact,” Press Up Group said.

Riley's aim is to provide sustainable organic cotton period products that are better for your body, whenever and wherever you need them.

Their tampons alone are toxin-free, chemical-free, compostable and made from 100% certified organic cotton. The bio-based applicators are made from sugar canes and are 100% recyclable.

Their pads are also made from 100% certified organic cotton, and each element, including the backing film and packaging, is compostable.

“Our mission at Rily is to ultimately make peoples’ lives easier by providing products that are better for their bodies and better for the planet. We are delighted to be partnering with Press-Up Group on this initiative,” said Lauren.

As part of the new initiative, Press Up Group will also be supporting Riley’s partner charity, Development Pamoja in Kenya which works to educate young girls on menstrual health and provides access to sanitary products.