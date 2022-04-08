Is sleep a feminist issue?  

We spend approximately one-third of our lives either sleeping or trying to do so. Yet there’s a lot we don’t know about it.
Here are 10 key points about sleep and insomnia.
1. According to the American National Sleep Foundation, most adults need an average of seven to nine hours of sleep each night.
2. Most healthy adults fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes of their heads hitting the pillow and stay asleep for an average of eight hours.
3. Insomnia is defined as having trouble getting to sleep and/or staying asleep. Some insomniacs stay awake for hours while others suffer from disrupted sleep because they wake up so often during the night.
4. Figures vary but it is thought that at any one time, 10% of the adult population is dealing with insomnia.
5. The National Sleep Foundation in the US estimates that 30% of us will experience it at least once in our lifetimes.
6. There can be physical causes such as sleep apnoea. This is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing stops and starts repeatedly. If you snore loudly and feel tired after a full night’s sleep, you might have this condition.
7. Restless leg is a common condition where people feel an irresistible urge to move their legs. It affects 10% of sufferers to the extent that it disrupts their sleep. It’s exacerbated by alcohol and common in women who are deficient in iron. However, it’s easily treated.
8. Poor sleep can also be caused by poor sleep routines. Eating a big meal or drinking alcohol or caffeine too close to bedtime can affect sleep. So can smoking, exercising too late, and spending too long scrolling through anxiety-inducing news feeds.
9. Stress and anxiety are significant factors too. People who are worried about their finances, their relationships, their work, and their health are far more likely to struggle with sleep.
10. It is possible to improve your sleep pattern. Simple lifestyle changes can make a difference when it comes to poor sleep routines. Meditation and mindfulness can help to counter stress and anxiety. Techniques be also be taught as part of a programme of cognitive behavioural therapy.