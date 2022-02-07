Working Life: It’s fantastic to be able to cycle to work from my home

6am

Up with the dawn, breakfast, browse through the papers, then on my bike and off to work in the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital on Adelaide Road. It’s fantastic to be able to cycle to work from my home in Sutton, near Howth. I bought an electric bike during Covid to avoid public transport and it’s a far more reliable and enjoyable method of travelling.

7.30am

Work gets underway with a management meeting or letter writing, making new or follow-up appointments for patients. I specialise in treating glaucoma, a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve. The damage is often caused by abnormally high pressure in the eye.

8am

I carry out a ward round to check on post-operative patients who were admitted the previous day. Most of our cataract patients are day cases but some of the more complex glaucoma cases stay in overnight and I review them. While glaucoma can cause blindness, about 80% of patients do really well with drops, laser or observation. The remaining 20% are more complex and require more interventions and often surgery.

8.30am

The outpatient clinic gets underway. As I specialise in treating glaucoma, it’s predominantly these patients that I see. We have a team working in the clinic, including nurses, an advanced nurse practitioner and a registrar, and they treat patients according to their level of expertise. It’s a very busy decision-making clinic that I oversee. Our aim is to bring the patient in and do as many investigations as we can on the day to eliminate the inconvenience of bringing them in again.

12.30pm

We work through our theatre list in the afternoon. Theatre time begins at 1pm and we try to use the afternoon as efficiently as possible - we usually do two to three cataracts and two to three glaucoma operations which can take up to an hour-and-a-half, depending on complexity.

5.30pm

Unless I’m on call, it’s hometime. We used to do some teaching in the hospital but it’s mostly online now. I cycle home along the coast and cook dinner for my husband and three children. He looks after the morning routine so I take over in the evenings. We have a family meal around 7.30pm and chat together and then it’s time for reading/music/playing piano.