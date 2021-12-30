From trampolining to reverse running: Six fitness trends to track in 2022 

How will we be working out in the year ahead? If 2021 was all about indoor exercise bikes and treadmills, 2022 will see us bouncing on mini trampolines and sporting wearable weights. Here is our pick of the top trends to get you in shape:

MINI TRAMPOLINES

In New York, there’s a dedicated trampoline studio called The Ness recommended by Gwyneth Paltrow, while London is seeing a revival in 'rebounding' classes that attract Kate Beckinsale and Fearne Cotton. With trampolining, there’s none of the harsh impact you get from running or working out in gyms. And it's a fast way to burn calories.

Exercise scientists at the University of Wisconsin reported that during the most vigorous part of a 19-minute workout on a mini-trampoline, fit and healthy volunteers burnt an average 12.4 calories per minute (men) and 9.4 per minute (women). The volunteers also reported lower “perceived exertion” rates than expected, suggesting the exercise felt easier than it was.

You can pick up Decathlon’s bestselling Cardio-fitness Trampoline Fit Trampo 100 for €45 at decathlon.ie

PICKLEBALL

This fusion of badminton, table tennis, and tennis can be played indoors or outdoors by two to four players who hit a perforated polymer ball over a net with solid wooden paddles. A US import, its popularity soared there by 21.3% last year during successive lockdowns, according to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association. Now it is taking off here.

According to Pickleball Ireland, which has a Facebook page with 1,000 members, benefits include improved flexibility, balance and aerobic fitness as you dash around the court for up to an hour per match. The game is endorsed by Active Retirement Ireland, which has 24,500 members. There's high demand for the eight recently constructed pickleball courts at Dublin Coffman Park.

Also, the Dublin Pickleball Association has launched a mobile app that allows members to book for open play, match play or beginner clinics at scheduled times on the courts.

WEARABLE WEIGHTS

Weights for the wrists or ankles were a big seller during lockdowns, and the trend is set to soar in 2022.

The idea is that you wear them around the house or on daily walks for added resistance and fat-burning. One study showed that overweight participants who wore a pair of 500g ankle weights and a pair of 500g wrist weights for at least 20 minutes of regular daily activity three days per week had significant reductions in their waist circumference, hip-to-waist ratio and percentage body fat after six weeks. Avoid wearing them running as the additional weight could put you at risk of injury.

Bala Bangles are available at brownthomas.com.

EMS TRAINING

In the year ahead more gyms will be offering Electro-Muscular Stimulation (EMS) Training which uses technology to send a finely tuned electrical signal to the muscles causing them to contract. The signal is delivered through a special wired-up gilet you wear as you work out.

Studios such as Bodytec Dublin, XBody Studio, and Bodytec Gorey are becoming a Mecca for the time-crunched who are lured by the promise that EMS training activates up to 30% more muscle fibres than conventional strength training - and all in a single 20-30 minute session a week.

For home use, a 23-minute training programme is recommended with SixPad EMS devices available for everything from arms to abs.

REVERSE RUNNING

It first emerged on the fitness scene two decades ago, but recent lockdowns seem to have triggered a revival of this unlikely trend. A global survey by Pure Gym showed a 50% increase in online searches for reverse running.

It is said to relieve the impact on your knees - there is less of the pounding associated with regular running - and balance out muscle use if you usually run forwards. It also improves balance and peripheral vision, largely because you run looking over a shoulder. As odd as it sounds, some sports doctors recommend it to injured athletes, and it is an essential part of training in sports such as football, boxing and hockey, all of which require some backwards running.

It’s best to start with just a few backward strides – push off from the ball of your foot and reach back as far as possible with your leg to activate the glutes for increased momentum - building up as you become more proficient. For safety, practise in wide, open areas.

ECO TRAINERS

Expect training shoes to become even more eco-friendly in 2022 as manufacturers make strides towards protecting the environment. Leading the way with its vegan trainers is Sampla (Irish for example).

Their sneakers are designed in Cork and made in Portugal using vegan materials, including uppers constructed from repurposed leftover apple skins salvaged from the fruit juice industry in Italy. Soles are made using natural crepe and recycled plastic and laces are made from ethically produced organic cotton that isn’t treated with pesticides, insecticides or herbicides. Plus, they are super comfy for walking.

Cult Swiss brand On Running is also making strides in the right direction by becoming the first major shoe producer to harvest carbon emissions captured from industrial sources like steel mills or emissions from landfill sites before being released into the atmosphere and putting them through a patented fermentation process to produce a raw material for foam cushioning – most commonly made from EVA plastic - in their shoes. It’s called CleanCloud and will be used in more of their shoes from January.