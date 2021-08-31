Five expert tips for making a return to the office as stress-free as possible

The last eighteen months has been a wonderful social experiment, says Kathleen Halligan, a specialist in how to navigate the workplace, for both employers and employees. "I think that this period has quelled a lot of the fears that employers may have had around the idea of working from home," she says. The return to offices is an opportunity for us all to examine how we have changed, and use these learnings to foster a work environment that suits everyone.

1. Trust your employer

As employees, the first thing for us to understand and appreciate is that our employers have given a great deal of thought to a return to the office, says Halligan. They have been working on their return to work policy for some time now. "I think we need to appreciate that businesses have put a huge amount of effort and energy into trying to make the workplace as safe as possible."

2. Flexibility goes both ways

While some of us would like to see our employers adopting a more flexible working environment, the best way to approach this is in a collaborative way, she suggests. It is important for us to understand as employees, that the situation needs to work for everybody. "I think if people look to have a collaborative approach, and they need to be acting more like adults to adults. Approach your boss with a view of 'let's make this work for both of us,' and you'll find a way of working it out."

3. Think of the new hires

If you started work during the pandemic, chances are a return to the office means that you are meeting some of your colleagues in the flesh for the first time.

"A lot of the new people who will have joined during the pandemic, and particularly those in early career, have lost out on a huge amount of what I call ambient learning"

"This is where you pick up ways of working from observing or talking to people you work with."

Lots of businesses are organising onboarding and introductions for those of us who started work during the pandemic to provide these introductions.

"People have missed out on the opportunity to learn the verbal cues and way people express themselves in person and that is a huge part of the way we communicate."

Depending on your personality type, this may cause anxiety. The psychologist suggests asking your company for help acclimating to the new environment.

4. Be mindful of different personality types

We will all react to a return to the office differently, she says. "It may have suited some personalities nerves to work remotely because you can concentrate better and you don't have the distractions, and the interruptions and all of that. And then for other people who kind of lead with more extroverted energy, they might be dying to get back to work."

5. Use this as an opportunity to reset boundaries

If you found yourself working at the weekend, or overtime during the pandemic, now is the time to reassess your situation. While in theory, we shouldn't be sending each other emails late at night, equally the onus is on us not to reply to them until work hours begin.

"We need to learn to create boundaries and to realise 'well if I don't answer the phone they'll understand because my workday is done.'"

This time, says Kathleen Halligan, is a chance for us to look at the positive changes we have made during the pandemic, and continue to improve on them.

"To me, the big thing about getting the balance between the remote working and the office working is all going to be founded on trust, and trust goes two ways."