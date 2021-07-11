Natural health: Yoghurt and other kitchen remedies for sunburn 

My 13-year-old son got sunburned recently. The skin on his back is starting to blister. Is there a natural treatment I could use?

Aloe vera is a go-to remedy for sunburn, whether you have the fresh plant on hand or have a gel or cream that is aloe vera based. The easiest way to use aloe vera is to slice the leaf lengthways and rub the gel gently on the affected area. Repeat as often as necessary. While the aloe vera is doing its work, you can make a batch of sunburn tea. Boil 1 litre of water and pour it over two cups of fresh mint leaves and three to four tea bags (plain black tea). The tannic acid in the tea rebalances the pH of the skin, while the mint has an immediate cooling effect.

Steep this infusion for 10 minutes, then strain into a glass jar and leave it to cool. Keep the strained liquid in the fridge and apply it to the affected area with cotton wool as needed. It should keep for at least a few weeks in the fridge.

Another quick-fix remedy is to rub plain yoghurt on your skin to help cool the area and rebalance the pH levels to facilitate healing. Leave the yoghurt on your skin until it becomes warm, then rinse and reapply – even better if it is straight from the fridge.

Other kitchen remedies for sunburn include yoghurt, applied directly to the burn to help cool the skin and rebalance pH levels, then rinsed off again, fresh strawberries – mashed and applied directly to the skin, and cucumber, which can be thinly sliced and applied directly or you can juice a cucumber and make a spray by adding a tablespoon of cucumber juice per 250ml of water and keep the spray bottle in the fridge.

I’m just over a tummy bug that has left me feeling very run down. What would you recommend?

One of the most simple remedies you can try is liquorice root. The dried root makes a wonderful tea, which develops quite a sweet flavour as it brews. Use a generous teaspoon per cup of boiling water and steep for as long as you like – you can also rebrew the root up to three times.

Liquorice is a wonderful pick-me-up herbal since it helps with fatigue, supports adrenal recovery, and is naturally antibacterial. Other immune-supportive herbs include black elderberry, elderflowers, blackcurrants, ginger root, and medicinal mushrooms.

You can make your own tonic syrup with blackcurrants, elderberries, elderflowers, and ginger root. Other useful additions include garlic, cinnamon, thyme, and even cayenne pepper.

To make your own herbal syrups, use 30g of herb per 450ml of water, and simmer until the liquid is reduced to 250ml. At this point, strain to remove the herbs and add 200g of raw honey. Stir the honey and herbal decoction together over a low heat (temperature should be 40C or less) until combined. To extend shelf life you can add 150ml of brandy to the syrup.

Let the syrup cool completely before bottling in sterilised bottles. These should keep in the fridge for up to six months. Take 1-2 tablespoons up to four times daily as needed.

Medicinal mushrooms are an excellent way to restore and support immune function, particularly where post-viral fatigue is an issue. Reishi, shiitake, cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, and maitake are all effective medicinal mushrooms to support recovery. A combination of three or more medicinal mushrooms is ideal since it will help to increase the range of beneficial effects.

For future safe-guarding, it is a good idea to keep some raspberry leaf tea in the cupboard. This versatile herb is an ideal remedy for gastro-intestinal bugs, coughs, colds, and ‘flu. It will even help to soothe a sore throat and relieve feelings of nausea.

