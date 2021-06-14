Colman Noctor: Obsessive behaviour is not the problem, but the child’s solution to it

When it comes to childhood behaviours, one of the most common questions parents ask me is: ‘At what point do we need to do something?’. There is no straightforward answer. Many problematic childhood behaviours are developmentally specific. For example, parents would be less worried about a three-year-old child talking to an imaginary friend, than a 15 year old doing the same thing.

Freud described mental health problems as ‘a difference in degree rather than a difference in kind’, which suggests that most of us experience mental health symptoms, but not significantly enough to need an intervention.

One of the most challenging behaviours is obsessional behaviours. These are common in childhood and can involve children who do not like one food touching off the other on their plate, or insist on waving at magpies, or not stepping on pavement cracks. These can be red flags for conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, however, most people manage these idiosyncrasies, or as one colleague calls it ‘functional OCD’.

The severity of OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) is quite different to these transient obsessional behaviours. OCD can be hugely debilitating and distressing and can greatly impede the child’s ability to function and often requires specialist treatment.

What is normal behaviour?

I have noticed an increase in queries from parents whose children are experiencing obsessional worries. Many ask: ‘How should we respond when our child is beginning to show signs of obsessional or ritualistic behaviours’, wondering whether to fob it off as ‘developmentally normal’ or see it as the early warning signs of something more serious? When you consider the context of a global pandemic and the emphasis on contamination, these queries are not a surprise.

While fear is thought to be an effective mechanism to obtain compliance (for example, graphic drink driving ads, or pictures of lungs on cigarette packs) it does little in the way of promoting understanding, especially for children. Over the past 15 months, we have all encouraged to behave like we are highly infectious and the impact of this messaging on children is still unknown.

Some of the recent obsessional worries I am hearing about concern hand hygiene and other coronavirus fears, but others are completely unrelated. The challenge is discerning whether behaviours are pandemic-specific, or a signpost to something more worrying.

If we see the obsessional behaviour as ‘not the problem, but the child’s solution to the problem’, then we will be in a better place to understand its origins and its resolution.

It's only natural

Children, by their very nature are prone to obsessional behaviours. Many younger children are avid collectors of things, they line things up in a certain order or colour, and they like exerting some control over their environment by being in charge of the order of things. In a world where you feel very small and have limited influence over your life, these behaviours can be soothing or reassuring. As children grow into adults, they tend to develop other more sophisticated coping skills to manage their sense of control. While the obsessional fears in early childhood can give children an illusion of pseudo-control, they rely less and less on these rituals as they negotiate control over their choices.

It makes sense when you consider that if a child obsesses about irrational fears, that are very unlikely to happen, it can in some way feel easier than worrying about the actual real-life issues that are happening in their lives. If I am anxious about the possibility of one of my parents dying in a car crash, then this is easier to worry about than to look at why I cannot find my place in my friend group, why I feel scared about growing up, or why I feel frightened all the time.

If we see the behaviour as a way of coping with the problem and not the problem itself, we can look to see where this behavioural signpost is pointing to. So, when a child begins to get excessively upset by intrusive thoughts, usually about something bad that is going to happen, sometimes accompanied by the need to complete a ritual to ‘undo’ these thoughts, this may be anxiety from another real-life source displacing the ‘fantasy worries’.

A classic example of this might be a child who is terrified that she will contract Covid-19 and pass it on to someone who will die. As a means of coping with this fear the child now sanitises her hands multiple times and has developed a fear of going outside. These intrusive thoughts often contain embarrassing themes such as sexual or violent content, leaving the child believing they are a ‘bad person’.

Reassurance does not work

Another key aspect of the obsessional worry dynamic is reassurance. Typically, when the child verbalises these irrational fears, they are reassured by their parents and others that all is going to ‘be OK’. This is gratifying for the child at that moment. However, reassurance is like pouring water into a leaking bucket. It does not do anything to deal with the original fear and therefore is not recommended in the long term.

Instead, the parent should encourage and support the child to courageously challenge these irrational fears, rather than have them rely on a constant flow of reassuring statements from their parents or others.

I am not suggesting a ‘tough love’ approach here. Far from it. These requests for reassurance are not manufactured or attention seeking, they originate from a place of genuine fear and panic. It is best to try to externalise the problem and help the child develop strategies to challenge it.

Encourage the child to tackle the less distressing thoughts first, to help build self-belief and get some quick wins, and then graduate through to finally tackling the most upsetting worries.

As is the case with many childhood behaviours, obsessing about something can be transient and pass as soon as the life stressor it was employed to cope with improves. However, some cases can evolve into more significant issues where professional intervention may be required, especially if it impedes the child’s ability to function.

But why now? The rolling lockdowns are over and we are returning to the ‘old normal’. However, we need to consider that transitioning to the old world might make any of us feel overwhelmed. The return to life after the long cocooning hiatus, despite being something we should be celebrating, may indeed create anxiety, which can be difficult for children to articulate in words.

We would assume that March 2020 should have seen the peak of anxiety and mental health challenges. But perhaps when we were confined to our homes and had clear guidelines and 2km limits, it was somehow less anxiety provoking. It is easy to understand how the transition can feel more unpredictable and overwhelming than being asked to follow strict guidelines. Perhaps our need to assert control is an issue not just for children but for all of us just now?