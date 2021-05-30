Natural health: Could you recommend a natural deodorant? 

I’ve noticed a change in my underarm odour. In the past month, it’s become very strong even though I shower daily. Is there a natural deodorant you could recommend?

There is a recipe for a homemade deodorant paste that is simple to make and use, and very effective. (See below.) However, when your body odour changes, it is worth thinking about the root cause. Stress can impact sweat production, and hormonal changes can alter odour.

Diet can also play a role. Excess consumption of sugar, dairy, meat, and processed foods can build up waste and toxins in the body, which impacts lymph function. Lymphatic flow is crucial to health. Lymph flows through the body and toxins are filtered out by the lymph nodes. These nodes produce white blood cells (leukocytes), which manufacture antibodies to destroy the foreign particles. The clean, filtered fluid is then returned to the blood.

One way to encourage lymph flow is dry-skin brushing, which stimulates the flow of lymph towards the nodes for filtering. An ideal time for skin brushing is before you take a shower or bath — it only takes about five minutes.

The brush and skin should be dry. Begin with the soles of your feet and work from the toes to the heels, then from ankles to knees, and knees to thighs. Each stroke should be a single, sweeping movement, always gentle. It is an unusual sensation at first — redness is normal and means that you are brushing correctly; if it hurts, then you are brushing too hard.

Continue with the buttocks, brushing from the centre outwards on each side to encourage toxin movement towards the lymph nodes. Do the same with your lower back. Brush the belly from below the breastbone towards the lymph nodes in your groin area (sweeping from the centre to either side in the direction of your hip bone). Brush your upper back upwards, sweeping towards the nodes in your armpits. Then, do your chest area, from the centre to either armpit. Next, brush your arms upwards from fingertips to elbows, elbows to shoulders. You can finish with gentle, downwards strokes from the neck. Never brush your face.

Avoid brushing irritated or broken skin, and take a break when you have any kind of infection. People with dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and similar skin conditions should not brush their skin; however, it is safe and beneficial for individuals prone to skin breakouts. Skin brushing should also be avoided by people with heart problems, high blood pressure, and cancer.

Keep your body brush clean by spritzing it once a fortnight with an anti-bacterial spray — two drops of lavender essential oil (you could also use tea tree, patchouli, bergamot, or sandalwood) per 100ml of water.

Eat whole foods, with a high intake of raw fruit and vegetables. Water will help to flush out toxins and wastes. To work out how much water you need daily, divide your weight (in lbs) in half and drink the fluid-ounce equivalent — if you weigh 160lb, you would drink 80floz (around 2.3 litres) each day.

When making the deodorant paste, use whichever essential oils appeal — grapefruit, cypress, juniper, and tea-tree can all help support detoxification and reduce body odour.

DEODORANT PASTE

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1 tablespoon arrowroot powder

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 tablespoons baking soda (sodium bicarbonate)

3-4 drops of pure essential oils.

Simply mix the powders together in a small jar, add the essential oils, and then slowly combine the coconut oil until it reaches the consistency of a hair pomade. Gently heat the coconut oil first, so that it is in liquid form (cocoa butter can also be used in place of coconut). You only need to use a small amount each day. Just rub it onto your fingertips to warm the coconut oil, and massage into the armpits after bathing. It has a slightly rough texture.

