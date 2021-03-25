Q&A: All you need to know about pregnancy and the Covid-19 vaccine

There has been no evidence of adverse effects for pregnant women who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Ireland.

Dr Cliona Murphy, who has been vocal about the safety of the vaccine, told the Irish Examiner that pregnant women shouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

"Absolutely get the vaccine. To be fully vaccinated prior to pregnancy will give a lot of reassurance and reduce the risk of developing Covid in pregnancy,” she says.

Dr Murphy's reassurances are sure to be welcomed by the thousands of women who are looking for answers surrounding the topic, with over 9000 views clocking in on the Institute's online questions and answers infographic so far.

Dr Cliona Murphy is a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist in the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital, and Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Can I get the vaccine if I’m pregnant?

Dr Murphy has said that while pregnant women weren't included in the original vaccine trial studies, it was subsequently found that a number of participants had been pregnant at the time and there were no adverse outcomes.

The HSE also recommends that anyone who is pregnant get the vaccination when it becomes available.

“The information we have so far shows that the AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines do not have any negative effect on babies in the womb. They are not live vaccines, so they cannot infect either mother or baby with Covid-19. The vaccines are rapidly broken down in the body and cannot become part of your or your baby’s DNA,” the HSE website reads.

“If you are pregnant, you should get your Covid-19 vaccine when it's offered to you. Being vaccinated will reduce the chance of you becoming very unwell. It may also reduce the chance of complications during pregnancy, such as premature labour. This can happen if you are seriously ill with Covid-19.”

When can I get the vaccine if I am pregnant?

Dr Cliona Murphy urges anyone of reproductive age to get the vaccination when it is offered to them.

In Ireland, the Covid-19 vaccine is currently being offered to frontline healthcare workers, people aged 70 and older living in the community, those aged 65 and older who are living in long-term care facilities, and people aged 16 to 69 who are at very high risk.

Pregnant women are currently listed in the last group to have the vaccine offered to them.

One woman, who is currently six months pregnant with her first child, told the Irish Examiner that no medical professional she has seen has mentioned the vaccine to her and she would struggle to agree to receive it without a lot of professional reassurance.

"No one has said anything to me about the vaccine in any of my appointments. I would be very for vaccines usually, but I have a very different view when it comes to getting one during pregnancy. If it is offered to me while I'm still pregnant, it would take a lot of convincing for me to get it," the young woman says. "I'd rather just isolate."

The recommendation for pregnant women who do wish to receive the vaccine, once the vaccine is available to them, is that they receive the first dose of the vaccine at, or after, 14 weeks of pregnancy and the second dose before 33 weeks.

What happens if I get pregnant between vaccine doses?

If you get pregnant after the first dose, a 14-week waiting period before getting the second dose is recommended. There is no need to worry if this occurs, according to the HSE.

There is also no need to worry about conceiving following the doses, Dr Murphy says.

"There is no requirement to put off trying to conceive. In the event of testing positive a few days after the first dose, we recommend delaying the second until 14 weeks."

Can I get the vaccine if I’m planning on getting pregnant?

When asked about the possibility of the vaccine causing infertility, Dr Murphy and other experts have been adamant that there is no evidence so far to back the claims.

Dr Murphy has also said that couples planning on using IVF should not be afraid to get the vaccination and that it would be safe to continue treatment within two days of receiving the immunisation.

The HSE and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the US have also both stated that the vaccine isn’t thought to have any effect on fertility.

“There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems. If you are trying to become pregnant, you do not need to avoid pregnancy after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” the CDC website reads.

The organisation also states that studies in animals receiving a Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine before or during pregnancy found no safety concerns.

Can I get the vaccine if I’m breastfeeding?

There is no evidence to suggest that breastfeeding women can't receive the Covid-19 vaccination. Picture: iStock

All of the Covid-19 vaccines approved in Ireland can be given to breastfeeding women and will not have any effect on a breastfed baby, according to the HSE.

The Irish Pharmacy Union also released a statement earlier this month saying that it is safe for breastfeeding women to receive the vaccination.

It reads: “There is little data on breastfeeding but no theoretical risk from these vaccines. If remnants get into breastmilk they get digested in the baby’s stomach.”

Dr Murphy agrees. "Breastfeeding mothers can get the vaccine, there is no evidence of harm from any studies, there is no theoretical risk of harm. Breastfeeding mothers are likely to pass protective antibodies to their babies."

"We do not recommend weaning off prior to vaccination and there is also no minimum wait [to get inoculated] after birthing a baby," she adds.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party have just published legislation to provide leave for workers who suffer from early miscarriages or need to go to IVF appointments.

In other reproductive health news, the Labour Party published legislation to provide workers with up to 20 days paid leave following an early miscarriage or up to 10 days leave for other reproductive health-related reasons such as IVF appointments.

The reproductive health-related leave bill was proposed as an amendment to the organisation of working time act.

Announcing the introduction of the bill, Senator Ivana Bacik said: “For far too long, women have had to remain silent in their workplaces about the grief of early miscarriage; or have had to use their annual leave in order to attend appointments for IVF treatments.

"This Bill seeks to provide women – and men – with support in the workplace, where they are struggling with fertility or other reproductive health issues.”