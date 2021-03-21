Natural Health: What can I do about my cold sores?

Q. Whenever I get run down, I tend to get a cold sore on my lower lip, which can be painful and unsightly. Is there a natural remedy you could recommend?

A. There are more than 70 different viruses in the herpes family, with cold sores being caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1).

HSV-1 is typically contracted during early childhood, with an estimated 90% of adults being exposed to this virus at some point in their lives.

Only 20% of those who have HSV-1 antibodies will go on to develop cold sores, and usually this doesn’t happen until puberty or later.

This is due to a reactivation of the virus in the form of recurring outbreaks of cold sores around the mouth and nose.

In most individuals, the virus simply remains dormant in the nerve cells without any symptoms.

The triggers for a cold sore outbreak can be anything from sun exposure, food sensitivities and allergies, medication interactions and menstruation, through to the most common one, elevated stress levels and fatigue.

Cold sores are made up of a number of tiny fluid-filled blisters, which are preceded by an unpleasant tingling sensation.

Although the blisters generally heal without scarring, they are painful and can be frustrating to deal with.

The herpes virus requires the amino acid arginine for replication, so it is important to avoid arginine-rich foods such as chocolate, nuts, oats, carob, coconut and soybeans.

Another amino acid, lysine — present in vegetables, legumes, fish, sprouts and dairy products — acts against the herpes virus.

Many foods contain both arginine and lysine, so you should also supplement with lysine.

Those who experience outbreaks need to optimise their immune function. Supporting the immune system is key in preventing the number and severity of any future cold sore outbreaks.

Vitamin C is well known as an immune-supportive nutrient and it also specifically works against the herpes virus (this also applies to other herpes-related conditions).

Zinc is thought to be another important nutrient in the prevention of herpes since it is effective in inhibiting HSV replication in test-tube studies.

Vitamin C and zinc can be taken internally and applied topically in the management of cold sores.

You will need to take around 50mg of zinc daily and up to 5,000mg of vitamin C in 1,000mg increments throughout the day for three days, reducing this to 3,000mg for maintenance.

One of the most effective topical treatments is a concentrated extract of lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) applied to the affected area.

Lemon balm contains a number of constituents that work synergistically to prevent the virus from taking hold and is most effective if applied as a cream or balm.

The strength of the extract used in clinical trials was 70:1, which interrupted the outbreak and promoted rapid healing of the blisters.

Q. I'm a woman in my early 60s and suffer from heartburn. What would you suggest?

A. One of the most common causes of heartburn or indigestion is a deficiency of gastric acid secretion, also known as Hypochlorhydria.

Common symptoms of this condition include indigestion, bloating, belching, nausea, flatulence, diarrhoea, constipation, a burning sensation in the digestive tract, a feeling of being overfull, undigested food particles in the stools, and unbalanced intestinal flora.

Other related symptoms you may not initially link with low stomach acid include multiple food sensitivities and intolerances, weak and peeling fingernails, acne, iron deficiency, intestinal parasites, flushed cheeks and nose, and difficulty taking supplements due to nausea or swallowing troubles.

The ability to secrete gastric acid decreases as we age, but this is often a result of the overgrowth of a specific bacterium called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori).

H. pylori burrows through the stomach lining and attaches itself to the mucous membrane.

It survives the acidic environment by surrounding itself with ammonia, which can cause digestive upset, inflammation and ulcers in some individuals.

Mastic gum, the resin of the Pistacia lentiscus tree, has been shown to destroy H. pylori while restoring digestive function and reducing gut inflammation.

Mastika, available from natural health stores, contains 250mg of mastic gum and costs €12.65 for 30 capsules.