The Anti-Cancer Cookbook: Recipes to help reduce your cancer risk

Serves: 5 (1.6l)
Prep time: 5 mins
Cooking time: 30 mins
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 600g/3 cups fresh whole tomatoes, quartered
- 1⁄2 red chilli, finely chopped
- 1 x 400g/14oz tin chopped tomatoes
- 500ml/2 cups vegetable stock
- Handful basil leaves
- 400g/14oz tin cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until softened.
2. Stir in the fresh tomatoes and chilli. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Add the tinned tomatoes and stock to the pan and stir well. Bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Take the pan off the heat and puree the soup with a hand blender until smooth.
5. Add the beans and basil and heat through.
94 kcals
2g fat
16g carbohydrate
4g protein
5g fibre
Serves: 8
- 1 tbsp. olive or rapeseed oil
- 2 onions, peeled and chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 1 large red pepper, diced
- 1 large green pepper, diced
- 200g/21⁄2 cups mushrooms, washed and sliced
- 2 small carrots, diced
- 2 sticks celery, diced
- 1 tsp. chilli powder (reduce or increase to taste) or use finely chopped fresh chilli
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- 2 x 400g/14oz tins chopped tomatoes
- 1 tin kidney beans, drained
- 1 tin baked beans in tomato sauce
- 100g/2/3 cup frozen sweetcorn
- 1 tin chickpeas, drained
- 4 tbsp. tomato puree
- Chopped coriander to serve
- Serve with a portion of brown rice (70g/1/3 cup per person) or a baked potato.
1. Heat the oil in a large pan or wok. Add all the prepared vegetables and spices and sauté for 10 minutes until the vegetables are soft.
2. Add the remaining ingredients, stir to mix well. Cover and leave to simmer for 20 minutes.
3. Sprinkle with chopped coriander and serve with brown rice.
4. Note: This dish freezes well. You can vary the beans used depending on what you have in your cupboard, e.g. cannellini beans/butter beans.
375 kcals
5g fat
1g saturated fat
66g carbohydrate
15g protein
13g fibre
Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 mins
- 160g/11⁄2 cups (raw) wholegrain pasta
- 225g/8oz tinned salmon, drained
- 1 tbsp. capers, drained
- 1 pepper, sliced
- 1 stick celery, sliced
- 250g/11⁄4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 100g/31⁄2oz rocket leaves
- 100g/31⁄2oz mixed lettuce
- Handful of basil leaves
- 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 5 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet, drain and rinse with cold water.
2. Add the remaining prepared ingredients to the pasta.
3. Toss the salad and decorate with fresh basil leaves.
Nutritional Information - amount per serving
340kcals
14g fat
2g saturated fat
32g carbohydrate
21g protein
7g fibre
- The Anti-Cancer Cookbook is published by Atrium, €25. All royalties go to Breakthrough Cancer Research.