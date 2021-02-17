Could your headphones be causing you health problems?

A decent pair of headphones can be a lifesaver in lockdown. They can block out the external sounds of noisy flatmates or children, so you can really focus on your Zoom meeting. Or, they can serve as a vital focus tool, to help you knuckle down to a looming work deadline.

But if they’re not used correctly, experts warn that both over-ear and earbud varieties can damage your hearing, particularly if you use them for too long, or play music too loudly. Recently, Apple launched a new safety feature that causes the volume for iPhone or AirPod headphones to drop automatically after it hits over 90 decibels for more than four hours a week, to help keep users’ ears safe.