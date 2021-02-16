The Skin Nerd: How stress can impact your skin

We have seen it everywhere since last March: Lockdown (and the global stress of a pandemic) is wreaking havoc on everyone’s skin. I have received message upon message from people across the country and across the world seeking advice on what to do for their flaky, irritated, dehydrated, or congested skin. I would be surprised if those with eczema or psoriasis haven’t struggled big time with flare-ups, and I have seen the effects on my own skin (yes, do not be surprised, I do get the occasional spot).

When we’re experiencing feelings of stress or anxiety, a surge of a hormone called cortisol is sent throughout our body. Cortisol, known as “the stress hormone”, is a bit misunderstood. In the short term, cortisol works to allow our body to handle what it perceives as a threat. It has our back and it is helping us out.

However, for more prolonged periods of time, cortisol causes an ongoing disruption to the processes of our body and our skin, including how our skin heals, and it can cause widespread inflammation. This means that those with inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis may see flares galore.

Some cortisol-adjacent hormones (specifically CRH, corticotropin-releasing hormone) that can fluctuate as a result of stress are believed to have an effect on how much oil our skin produces. In a 2009 study in the Dermato Endocrinology journal, in studying the core bacteria that is believed to cause acne, it was shown that CRH was significantly increased in the presence of the bacteria. So with acne, it’s like a feedback loop — become stressed, see more acne, acne bacteria causes increase of CRH, higher sebum production, repeat.

What can we feasibly do about stress? Skincare ingredients that target our skin concerns are obviously going to have a positive effect, but they’re not getting to the root cause of your stressed, inflamed skin. For a fully holistic approach, you need to genuinely destress... I know, I know, much easier said than done.

Taking me-time is incredibly important — and I know it is not easy to do. If you can, try to book in 20 minutes once a week to sit down and do a mask (if you have to remain in the same room as the kiddos, pop the Peppa Pig on!) like the IMAGE Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque (€44.50, theskinnerd.com).

Face masks don’t have a direct effect on stress levels on their own. However, they personally help me to destress as it signals “you are taking time to care for yourself and your skin”, which is a calming notion in itself. The Hydrating Enzyme Masque is particularly great as it can be worn overnight and yet still deeply hydrates and exfoliates, so it’s handy for when you want to relax and not worry about taking it off in a specific time frame.

Diaphragmatic breathing is an amazing tool for reducing stress. In a new study on frontline nurses in Wuhan during Covid-19, for the Sleep Medicine journal, diaphragmatic breathing was deemed to be a useful non-pharmacological treatment in improving sleep quality and reducing anxiety.

Should you not fancy either of the above, singing and music have positive effects on adult wellbeing, as published in a review in the Perspect Public Health journal in 2017. Belt it, baby, for the sake of your skin!

The Nerdie pick

If your skin is annoyed to the max, feeling raw, inflamed, or even chafed from wearing a mask all day, keeping your routine minimal while your skin heals is key. The Avène Tolérance Cleansing Lotion contains a grand total of seven, very gentle ingredients to cleanse your skin without causing irritation.

Ingredients wise, it contains Avène thermal spring water, which is naturally anti-inflammatory and has anti-itch properties as well as deeply hydrating glycerin and squalane. Due to the simple ingredients, you could also use this as a comforting mask by leaving it on for 20 minutes and removing thoroughly.