The Skin Nerd: Two new acids you shouldn't be afraid to use

The fear of acids in skincare is slowly fading into the past and now I believe that some acids such as salicylic acid could be considered household names. What I and people across the planet are excited about now are the new skincare acids, the rising stars of the skincare world.

In the next year, I think you’re going to see a lot more of two acids in particular: succinic acid and tranexamic acid.

Succinic acid is a part of the composition of apple cider vinegar. In skincare, it’s an anti-bacterial ingredient, a pore-decongesting agent, an antioxidant, and it additionally works to prevent collagen from degrading within the skin. This makes it the skincare ingredient equivalent of a superfood. According to an investigation in Household and Personal Care Today in 2018, it actually outperforms salicylic acid in its antibacterial effects, as smaller amounts are needed compared to salicylic acid in the decrease in growth of the C. acnes bacteria, a bacteria connected to acne.

One thing it doesn’t have is a strong exfoliating effect — a pro and a con at the same time. This means that those who already have many exfoliating ingredients in their routine need not worry too much about tipping the scales, yet those with congestion may not see the effects they require without using additional exfoliating ingredients. I am most interested in its anti-blemish and anti-ageing qualities. For those anti-ageing qualities, opt for the Zelens Z Hyaluron Hyaluronic Acid Complex Serum Drops (€66, eu.zelens.com), and to try out its anti-blemish activity, try The Inkey List’s Succinic Acid Acne Treatment (€8.10, cultbeauty.com/ie/) where succinic acid is paired with salicylic acid.

If you get cold sores, I would guess that you’re very familiar with l-lysine, an amino acid that is believed to reduce cold sore recurrences. Well, tranexamic acid, often shortened to TXA, is a derivative of lysine. It’s been used in medicine to reduce blood loss, so there’s a little fun fact for you. In skincare, it is incredibly potent at brightening. In a study on melasma published in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences in 2014, tranexamic acid was proven to be an effective and rapid treatment on this form of pigmentation in a formula where 3% tranexamic acid was used. It is not an exfoliating acid, which I believe is definitely a benefit in this case, as it means you can continue to use your preferred exfoliating treatment and add tranexamic acid as a brightening booster.

For those experiencing melasma, post-inflammatory pigment (aka the marks left after a spot has left your visage or sun spots), tranexamic acid is definitely worth a go. Skinceuticals Discoloration Defense (€95, millies.ie) is an on-the-spot-treatment that contains that proven 3% tranexamic acid, 1% kojic acid, and 5% niacinamide, both of which are also extremely potent brighteners.

You can also find it in the Murad Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel (€54.10, arnotts.ie) which combines TXA with glycolic acid, lactic acid, and malic acid, plus adaptogenic holy basil for potent antioxidant properties.

In my opinion, trying new skincare ingredients is much more enticing when we have this much data on the effects on the skin, and when we’re living the same day again and again, a bit of change may be just what you need. As with any ingredients that are new to your skin, err on the side of caution and introduce them slowly and patch test if you do have very sensitive skin.

The Nerdie Pick

Jane Iredale Dream Tint Tinted Moisturiser in Peach (€49, theskinnerd.com)

Colour correctors have fallen from the good graces of the makeup community, but a hint of a peachy tint will blend into the skin tone, yet work to lift any dullness and correct any dark spots in the skin. The Jane Iredale Dream Tint Tinted Moisturiser is a super lightweight, medium to buildable mineral makeup with SPF 15, and the peach shade is perfect for those with dark circles or any blue, purple, or grey spots of pigment across their face.

It’s one step, but if you do find it is a tad too peachy, follow up with your normal mineral powder.