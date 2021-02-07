Dream analysis: 'I told nobody about the pregnancy and secretly gave birth'

I once dreamt that I was pregnant but I didn't show any signs of it. I told nobody about the pregnancy and secretly gave birth. I made sure no one knew or would find out. I don't know what happened to the baby, but I called him Oliver. There's no one in my life with this name and I don't have a desire to have children at all. In fact, I don't even like children very much.

Having a child is one of the most creative functions a woman can accomplish. In this particular case, the dreamer says she has no desire to have children, so this dream is referring more to her creativity. The drama shows how she was able to keep this creative part of herself secret, concealed and private.