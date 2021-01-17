Dream analysis: I blurt out, 'I think I'm in the wrong job' 

I’m walking near my old college, aware I’m late for work. I meet an old friend who is now a lecturer. We chat briefly before I blurt out, 'I think I'm in the wrong job'. He doesn't reply. I apologise and rush off - I need to get to the office in time for a meeting.

This dream came as a surprise as I’ve no plans to change my career and have great colleagues.

A dream brings something to our consciousness that we weren’t aware of, and this dream has surprised you. The drama revolves around what you blurted out from your unconscious: 'I think I’m in the wrong job'. You say you’ve no plans to change career, so in what sense could that 'wrong job' statement be telling the truth? You’re saying clearly that what you do is wrong.

There are other clues in the dream. The location is near a place of learning, and you reveal yourself to an old friend who lectures students. He hears your worry in silence. Not being able to gauge his response causes you to apologise and rush off. This aborts the conversation with your learned friend, who also represents the educated part of yourself. It’s clear you’re unable to entertain this subject.

You’ve shared a truth about yourself with an old friend, and he doesn’t reply. Is the dream pointing to unrequited love, even if it’s wrong, and you don’t want to entertain it?

Examine every possibility while sifting through your associations to this dream. This process will guide you going forward, and put you more in tune with the truth of your real self.

I'm with my older sister on the mezzanine floor of an office. The place is chaotic with sleeping bags and open suitcases on the floor. I start to dance and do a series of fast spins. I love the free feeling it gives me. I see my new female boss enter the building but am not concerned.

I've been working at home for most of the lockdown, so perhaps the dream is linked to this.

Chaotic means in great confusion, and because you’re working from home the clear distinction between home and work life has become blurred according to the drama of the dream: there are sleeping bags and open suitcases of clothes on the floor of this office.

You dance and spin and feel free, and aren’t concerned about your new female boss. Indeed the word dance comes from Latin deante meaning in front of, so you’re saying you’ve nothing to hide.

Your unconscious is compensating for the restrictions of lockdown by reminding you that it’s possible to feel free even in the midst of coronavirus chaos.

What an encouraging dream to have. Why not honour it by incorporating dance into your daily exercise routine. Despite your support bubble with your older sister, you’ll feel yourself alive when playing like a spinning child again, exhilarated.