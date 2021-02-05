Rise and shine: keeping vibrant and vital in lockdown 

Are you fatigued when you first wake up and utterly flagging by mid-morning? Lockdown has left many of us utterly exhausted and there are reasons why - experts say we are in a phase of the pandemic that is having a particular effect on our energy levels and leaving more of us than ever to feel flaked out.

In a recent study of 1,533 participants carried out by Trinity College Dublin and published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, findings revealed that one in seven older Irish adults is not getting currently the seven to nine hours recommended for good health. According to the researchers, who conducted the investigation as part of the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (Tilda), a similar proportion of adults are sleeping longer than recommended so were also at increased risk of negative health outcomes, including exhaustion.

“Some of our members have reported seeing a 40% increase in referrals for insomnia and sleep problems since the pandemic began,” says Dr John Garvey, a spokesperson for the Irish Sleep Association.

“It’s having a real impact in terms of clinical demands and services and is taking its toll on people’s energy levels and motivation.”

But, Garvey says, there are steps we can take to reboot our energy levels. Here’s what he and other experts recommend.

AVOID LONG LIE-INS

As tempting as it is to catch up on lost sleep with a long lie-in at the weekend, Dr Garvey advises against it. Our bodies operate to strict internal rhythms and thrive on getting the same wake times. By lying in for longer than 30-60 minutes you risk upsetting this natural rhythm so that you feel sluggish the next day.

“Along with raised anxiety levels, it is a lack of routine that is causing many people to sleep poorly and feel tired right now,” Garvey says. “With our bedrooms or kitchens becoming our offices, our routines are chaotic and we are paying the price. The single most important thing you can do, he says, is to set your alarm to wake up at the same time every day – weekends included.

“Research suggests that whatever time you hit the bed in the evening, you can maintain a good overall sleep pattern by getting up at the same time each day,” Garvey says.

SLOW DOWN YOUR EXERCISE

Exercise does not have to be hardcore to bring results. While fit people can find a high-effort run or circuit session energising, there is a place for more gentle exercise – particularly if you are less fit to start out.

A study at the University of Georgia, published in Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics, showed that people who, when previously sedentary, had regularly complained of fatigue experienced a 20% boost in their energy levels and a 65% drop in fatigue levels when they started doing 20 minutes of low intensity steady state (or LISS) exercise – defined by the researchers as equivalent to a leisurely, easy walk three times a week for six weeks. Another group asked to perform the same amount of moderate-intensity activity -defined as a brisk walk – reported only a 49% drop in fatigue levels.

MAKE SURE TO TAKE VITAMIN D

More time spent indoors over the last ten months has not helped our vitamin D stores. The vitamin is produced in the skin from UVB sunlight exposure and is transported to the liver and then the kidney where it is changed into an active hormone – it keeps the skeleton and muscles strong but there’s evidence it has other benefits.

One small study at Newcastle University reported that low levels of vitamin D results in fatigue as mitochondria, the ‘power stations’ of our body’s cells become less efficient. All patients in the study reported an improvement in fatigue levels after taking a supplement for 10-12 weeks.

Figures suggest that up to half the Irish population is deficient in the vitamin and, although it is found in foods such as oily fish and cheese, the general diet is considered an inadequate provider which is why supplements are often recommended.

Last May, researchers from Trinity College Dublin called on the government in Ireland to change recommendations for vitamin D supplements in an article published in the Irish Medical Journal. They argued that people have “nothing to lose”, and much to gain, by taking vitamin D supplements. In November, the Department of Health recommended adults aged 65 and older take a vitamin D supplement of 15 micrograms every day to maintain good bone and muscle health with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly claiming the new guidance would “help to prevent that cycle” and support older people to live “happy and full lives”.

GET OUTSIDE FIRST THING

Daylight at this time of year might not be at its brightest, but it is still superior to artificial lighting and holds tremendous value for our energy levels and mood. “Our body’s natural cycle is set by exposure to daylight and it is very important to get outside early in the day so that our circadian rhythms are re-set,” Garvey says. “Even a short walk on a dim day can help with this.” Your energy evels will thank you for it.

TRY 10 MINUTES OF MEDITATION

Trying to work from home while home-schooling and keeping up with everything else life throws at you can leave you frazzled and exhausted. We could learn from exhausted entrepreneurs who, in a study at Oregon State University, were able to replenish their energy levels with as little as 10 minutes of mindfulness exercises or meditation a day.

Simply closing your eyes and emptying your mind of thoughts can help to reduce stressors before they lead to exhaustion although the researchers pointed out that meditation didn’t offset chronic lack of sleep among participants.

TAKE A BREAK OUTDOORS

Breaking up the endless sitting with walking breaks around the house could leave you feeling more energised. A trial by Australian and Swedish researchers that was published in the British Medical Journal asked overweight participants to sit for seven hours, getting up only to go to the toilet. Later in the trial, the same volunteers were instructed to walk around for three minutes every half an hour – and this extra activity resulted in them feeling less tired by the end of the day. According to the researchers, “the relationship between sedentary behaviour and fatigue may be causal” and even brief walking breaks “may counteract increased fatigue”.

STEP AWAY FROM THE SCREEN

Since last March our work, social lives and entertainment have been fed to us through screens – and it’s causing us to flag in more ways than one. We became accustomed to Zoom fatigue (and fatigue from Google Hangouts, Skype, and FaceTime) in 2020, but some researchers warn we now face digital burnout.

It’s partly the millisecond delays in verbal responses on virtual platforms that make video meetings so draining as well as the pressure to perform and to perfect body language, voice pitch and presentation all take their toll. In August researchers at Arizona State University revealed that heavy screen users (at their screens for an average of 17.5 hours a day) reported the least healthy diet, physical activity and sleep patterns compared with moderate (11.3 hours) and light (seven hours) screen users.

Brief mental breaks away from your screen could help you get more done in the long term by rebooting your focus and, when you can, take calls on your phone or turn your camera off on screen.

KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR DIET

All nutrients have some role to play in energy production, says the nutrition therapist Ian Marber, so it’s essential to get variety in your diet with as great a range of fresh produce as you can. “Nutrients that are particularly essential for maintaining energy levels include biotin - found in egg yolk, fish and nuts, folic acid (in pulses and asparagus), vitamins B1 (in sunflower seeds and lentils), B2 (in soya beans, spinach and yoghurt) and B6 (in poultry, red meat, bananas and wholegrains),” Marber says.

Eating too late at night, when the digestive system is less efficient, can leave you feeling sluggish. Last year a study suggested 6pm as a cut-off point for a large meal, although Marber says “meal timings are highly individual and a lot depends on your usual bedtime, so experiment with what works”. Dehydration can cause fatigue so make sure you are consuming around 2 litres of fluids a day – these can come from soups and other high-water content foods.

WATCH THE BOOZE

If you indulge in a tipple, it is likely to be in the evening – the worst time to drink. “Few people realise that a glass or two of wine can be as detrimental to a night’s sleep as a double espresso,” Marber says. “The body responds to alcohol by secreting more adenosine, which promotes sleepiness, so that you might drop off earlier after an evening drink, but studies have proven time and again that alcohol adversely affects sleep quality.”

Without alcohol, levels of adenosine gradually decline through the night but after alcohol has boosted its production, levels are prone to a steep drop which leads to interrupted sleep.

Early on in the pandemic, the charity Drinkaware suggested that a quarter of Irish people were drinking more since the lockdown began, reinforced with figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which also showed drinking was up. Current guidelines recommend a limit of 170g pure alcohol (17 standard drinks – a half-pint of 4.5% lager, a small glass of wine or a pub measure of spirits) per week for men and 110g pure alcohol (11 standard drinks) for women. Limit your alcohol intake, make two consecutive alcohol-free days and don’t take a drink too late in the evening is the advice.