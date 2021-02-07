Natural health: My teeth are sensitive to cold drinks 

My teeth have become sensitive to cold drinks recently. Sometimes the sensitivity occurs out of the blue. What would you suggest?

Saliva is a combination of enzymes, peptides, mineral, and bicarbonate, and your teeth are ‘bathing’ in this solution continuously. Your saliva should have a pH of around 7, if it is too acidic then the enamel becomes weakened and porous, leading to tooth sensitivity and providing an optimal environment for decay to take hold.

While an acidic environment can de-mineralise the tooth surface, healthy saliva will help to re-mineralise the teeth. Healthy saliva also assists in the balance of bacterial flora, hormone production, and digestive function.

A salt rinse is a good way to quickly create a more alkaline environment in the mouth, as well as helping to get rid of pathogenic bacteria. Make your own salt rinse by combining five teaspoons of salt with 500ml of boiling water and leaving it to dissolve and cool. Swish and spit with this twice daily after brushing your teeth, and throughout the day, following food if possible.

Stress is a precursor to inflammation. Not only does stress often cause us to reach for the wrong kinds of foods, but it can also change the composition of our saliva.

The best way to optimise the pH of your saliva is through diet. Since teeth draw their nutrients via their roots, diet is crucial in providing nourishment, preventing decay, and maintaining healthy saliva. Fat-soluble vitamins — A, D3, and K2 — are all key to dental health.

My teenage son suffers from smelly feet. Other than showering every day, what else can he do?

Washing the feet daily is a great place to start. If you can encourage your son to soak his feet, then this will help to keep on top of any bacterial or fungal component that may be contributing to the problem. There are some additions to the foot soak that can help to specifically target odour. Adding ¼ cup of baking soda to your footbath, along with the juice of a fresh lemon will help to refresh your son’s feet (omit the lemon if there are any open wounds or scratches, as it will sting).

You can also use the somewhat unusual remedy of black tea – the tannins can help to control bacterial and fungal growth – use five teabags per litre of hot water and soak your feet for 20-30 minutes.

The type of footwear and even sock choice can also contribute to foot odour. Synthetic footwear triggers an increase in sweat production, which leads to a proliferation of the bacteria responsible for the smell. Cotton, bamboo, or woollen socks are the best choice, along with leather or canvas shoes. Spending time barefoot when possible is a must.

If you find that his shoes are the source of the smell, then popping them into a sealed plastic bag and leaving them in the freezer overnight can help to kill off the bacteria. This is also helpful for sports clothing that seems to retain body odour no matter how many rounds of soaking and washing you put them through.

However, if it is excess sweating at the root of the cause, then this could be a sign that the kidneys need supporting. Buchu leaf (Barosma betula) supports kidney function while working to reduce sweating. Using a teaspoon of herb to a cup of boiling water, steep for three to five minutes and drink three cups each day.

Other herbs that are often prescribed to manage excessive sweating are sage (Salvia officinalis) and witch hazel (Hamamelis virginiana). Witch hazel is an astringent herb, and sage works to modulate sweat production.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.