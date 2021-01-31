Natural Health: Best essential oils to reduce stress 

I love having a long, hot soak in the bath at weekends. What are the best essential oils to add to reduce stress and anxiety?

Baths are a wonderful way to de-stress. Even before adding oils, the sensory aspect of oils through inhalation and dermal absorption can further enhance the relaxation process, crucial for regeneration and recuperation.

Aromatherapy is a particularly effective way to deal with stress as it works holistically — body and mind.

It’s important to point out that essential oils are not soluble in water. Simply adding a few drops of oil will not disperse it effectively, and undiluted essential oil can irritate the skin.

The easiest way around this is to add the oils to sea salt or Epsom salts at a ratio of 1ml of essential oils to 100g of salt, then add the bath salts to the water. You can also purchase vegetable oil-based dispersants, which not only distribute the essential oils evenly but also condition the skin.

Bergamot, mandarin, and petitgrain are all indicated for feelings of overwhelm and anxiety. The floral essential oils rose, jasmine, neroli, and melissa (lemon balm) are also recommended. However, they are extremely expensive, so to reduce the cost they are often prepared as a 3% dilution in a jojoba oil base. This means they can be applied directly to the pulse points — neck, wrist, behind the knee, and ankle.

If you are having trouble sleeping as a result of stress and anxiety, then try adding sweet marjoram, clary sage, frankincense, tangerine, or rosewood to your blend. Peppermint, spearmint, basil, and may chang are considered to be emotionally uplifting oils, and may help to clear the mind, restoring focus.

Pay attention to any feelings that arise when you inhale essential oils or oil blends. No matter how beneficial a certain oil might be, if you really dislike the scent or it is linked with a negative memory or event, then it is best to avoid that oil. The opposite is also true – if you find that you are drawn to a certain oil, then it may be exactly what your body or mind needs.

My ears tend to get blocked with wax, which affects my hearing. Is there a natural way to prevent the wax from forming in the first place?

Ear wax (cerumen) is a combination of amino acids, fatty acids, lysozymes, amino acids, immunoglobulins, dead skin cells, debris, and hair within the secretions from the two glands (ceruminous and sebaceous) in the ear canal.

Diet, heredity, occupation, and ethnicity are all contributing factors as to how much ear wax an individual normally produces.

The secretion of cerumen is quite natural, similar to the secretion of sweat. This natural protective substance is part of the cleansing process of the body.

If you work in a dusty or loud environment, your ears will produce more wax as a form of protection. Individuals under extreme stress also tend to produce more ear wax than usual.

The first place to start would be to ensure that your external and internal environments are optimised by making sure you wear protective ear coverings where necessary, reduce your stress levels, and adopt an anti-inflammatory diet, avoiding highly processed and acid-forming foods and beverages.

As your body adapts to these changes, you might like to try Audiclean, a natural product formulated to safely soften wax and clean the ear canals. It is a spray that can be used in the bath or shower, utilising the gentle action of bicarbonates to remove excess wax build-up without removing the protective layer of wax from the ear canal.

Audiclean is available from most pharmacies.