Where's your head at? Health and wellness experts talk about January

For television presenter and wellness expert Amanda Byram, the last year has been a strange and emotionally charged one. “I am so grateful firstly that my family and I came away with our health intact,” she acknowledges. “Not being able to see them all year has been difficult, so being grateful for things like FaceTime and Zoom were high on my gratitude list!”

At the beginning of the first lockdown, an injury was a catalyst for an internal check-in. “I broke my arm, just as I was finishing writing my book,” she explains. “So that was frustrating, plus I really enjoy physical activity, which I had to cut back on. I learned that I had two choices - either to feel sorry for myself and cry 'why me?', or to embrace it and try to find ways around it. Learning to adapt and accept and find inventive ways to get things done was the big takeaway for me.”

Presenter of Alive & Kicking on Newstalk, Clare McKenna says that her major learning from the last twelve months is that it is ok – good, even – to slow down. “Before, I was always trying to shoe-horn everything in before picking my kids up at twenty past one. It was manic, to say the least. Then every evening, I'd be doing something, whether it was seeing friends or going to a yoga class or a workout class - I always seemed to be going somewhere. It meant a great deal to be at home and slow down and assess life and what's important.”

Byram says that thanks to her personal toolkit, she was able to adapt with relative ease to changing circumstances. “In years past, I used to spiral quickly, and would always listen to the negative voices in my head,” she explains. “This year, even when things were really challenging, I was mindful to switch my mindset. It is so important to adapt and we humans are good at that, we just don't give ourselves enough credit for it.”

She points out that every person across the world had major difficulties in 2020. “Parents across the globe became teachers for Christ sake! That's one hell of a curveball that so many took on and accomplished. I used it as an opportunity to hit the 'pause' button, move out of London, set new goals and I created new and inventive ways to work.”

Yoga teacher Michael Ryan says that his experience of the last twelve months has shown him how important it is to take pauses in life. “We are fed the idea that we need to be producing all the time to be of value,” he points out. “Although creating and doing are very rewarding endeavours, the deepest sense of self-worth has nothing to do with them, but is something intrinsic to our being and stopping occasionally affords us the opportunity to explore this part of ourselves.”

Sometimes, Ryan says, it’s absolutely fine to bury your head under the duvet. “It can be useful to simply rest when things feel difficult, but it is also great to have tools that can help clear perspectives.” He advocates taking three slow deep breaths as a means of calming the body and mind and enabling positivity to flow. “It is obviously challenging to build a daily practice, and there are days where you will not succeed. But as the old adage goes, fall down eight get up nine.”

Clare McKenna found meditation to be a lifeline during the last months of 2020 when her father passed away. “I would bring myself to my room and meditate and breathe and bring myself down to calmness and that helped me hugely. It has become a daily practice for me and I don't think I would have gotten through my Dad passing away without it.”

When Amanda Byram feels low, she identifies the problem and faces it, head-on. Then, she employs a breathing technique used, she says, by US Special Forces. “The technique is simple: inhale for four seconds, hold for eight seconds and exhale for four seconds. As you slowly breathe in, hold the breath and breathe out again, focus on the counting of the numbers, the swelling of your chest and the sound of the air flowing through your lungs. These 16 seconds are just a tiny fraction of time but will make a huge difference and often when your emotions are low, this will give you a chance to reset.”

Michael Ryan says that age has taught him that when he is feeling at his lowest, it is more important than ever to treat himself with compassion. “I think it’s fair to say that life, among other things, is difficult. And inevitably we are going to have difficult days when we are triggered and struggle. Building a resource of kindness toward yourself is maybe the greatest lesson I am learning.”

It is very easy to misinterpret the term self-care, cautions Amanda Byram. “For example, for years I dieted and exercised assuming I was being 'caring for myself' - when the opposite was true. Because the root of that behaviour was in 'self-criticism' not 'self-care'. Understanding the difference is the key and it took me a long, long time to make that switch.”

Clare McKenna has found that by incorporating healthy choices into her life, she has a more positive outlook on life. “Over the last six months, I made an effort to make small changes. I ate well, I ate properly and I began to exercise regularly. They were the tools that helped me stay positive and stay strong, and they are ones I will take with me into the next year.”

So, looking into this year, can we actually think ourselves happy? Amanda Byram believes that it is easier to speak yourself happy thank think your way to inner bliss. “During every second we have dozens of thoughts flying through our minds, and trying to control these is like trying to catch lightning in a bottle. Instead, it is much easier to change the words that come out of your mouth and in time you will find that your thought patterns catch up with the positive language.”

With so many of us relying on technology, it’s easy to feel the brain drain that comes with it. Amanda Byram says that when dealing with our phones and laptops and devices, it is paramount that we control them, rather than the other way around. “I impose little fail-safes such as not charging my phone in my bedroom any more. I refuse to look at it first thing in the morning until I have at least brushed my teeth. I do look down at it when I am walking, and I keep it away from the dinner table. Whenever possible, I opt for a phone call versus a text conversation, and I take mini-breaks from social media to remind myself that daily use of social media is not necessary to exist!”

Clare McKenna says that choosing to leave her phone out of the bedroom at night time has improved her quality of sleep hugely. “That’s not to say that I’m not reaching for it the minute I get to the kitchen in the morning, but it is helping me to sleep better and feel more rested.”

Michael Ryan says that we find true happiness in the moments when we are quiet. “Stillness is an intrinsic part of what it is to be a human being,” he points out. “Finding it in our busy lives can absolutely be a challenge, but is always a challenge worth exploring if happiness is something of interest to you.”

Going into this year, if we want to make one positive change in our lives, it should be incorporating a moment of stillness suggests Amanda Byram. “We create the world we live in and as I said before, if you tell yourself that you live in chaos and use that language, then it is difficult to extract yourself from that way of life. A moment of stillness can be as simple as a deep breath, and everyone has time for that.”

Amanda Byram’s rules of self-care

I speak kindly to myself. I no longer say things such as "Oh you eejit, why did you do that!" or "Ugh, you are so fat", or "I knew I would be rubbish at that". Speaking unkindly to ourselves creates a destructive narrative that builds up over time, and before you know it you are using words like 'self-loathing', 'hate' and 'FML'. These create toxic mental environments that do nothing for our mental health.

I seek out positive people. By choosing to have energetic, life-loving people around me, it makes it easier to see the sunny side of life! I call these people 'Zappers' who ZAP you with good energy and feelings. On the flip side, I try to avoid those people who are negative - I call them 'Sappers' because they SAP the life and energy out of you.

I get moving. I make sure to get some form of physical activity every day whether it is a workout or simply a little walk.