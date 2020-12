I love traditional festive food. However, I nearly always get heartburn and indigestion after Christmas dinner. Is there a natural remedy you could recommend?

This is a common issue for many of us at this time of year — particularly when most gatherings at this time of year revolve around food, and not just any food, but rich food in abundance.

You are right to prepare for this situation before it arises, rather than simply masking symptoms after the fact.

Eating in moderation is one of the most effective ways to prevent and minimise symptoms of indigestion. Although this can be very difficult to put into practice, you will find that eating small meals throughout the day is far more comfortable than eating three large heavy meals.

Fortunately, we are living in a time where most people are very understanding of specific dietary needs and issues, so it should be no trouble to request a smaller sized serving if you are being served a set meal, explaining to your host that you have digestive troubles.

It is important to avoid taking in any food or drink for two to three hours before you go to bed (or take a Christmas afternoon nap).

Lying down with a full stomach is a sure-fire way to trigger a flare-up of heartburn symptoms.

You can prepare using digestive supplements, such as GNC’s Super Digestive Enzymes that contain eight types of digestive enzymes to help break down proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Available from health stores, €23.95 for 100 tablets, take as directed for at least three days before festive celebrations, continuing until at least three days after everything settles back to ‘normal’.

Heartburn tends to be an issue when the oesophageal hiatus is weaker than usual, meaning that acids from the stomach reflux into the oesophagus and cause the burning sensation and chest pain you experience during a bout of heartburn. This hiatus normally pinches closed, ensuring that that the stomach contents stay put in order to be broken down in the acidic environment.

Turmeric is an excellent remedy for strengthening the digestive system (including the gut flora) and it also stimulates bile flow, a good choice for treating intestinal inflammation.

You can easily include turmeric in your festive routine by preparing it as a hot digestive brew, together with the milk of your choice, honey, and additional digestive spices such as ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and even cayenne.

A turmeric brew is a good choice for treating intestinal inflammation.

Between end-of-year deadlines at work and getting ready for Christmas Day at home, I'm feeling stressed most of the time. What can I take to help my frayed nerves?

Frayed nerves can be somewhat of a vicious cycle, since the adrenal load simply leads to more stress, emotionally and physically.

Cut back on caffeinated and/or sugary beverages, sweet and processed foods, and refined carbohydrates. Opt for whole foods rich in nourishing fats, such as avocado, nuts and seeds, eggs, yogurt, fatty fish, and cold-pressed oils together with local seasonal produce and lean protein. Make sure you get in 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily, and stay hydrated.

Supplement your diet with adaptogenic herbs such as rhodiola rosea. This herb, also known as roseroot, not only helps to reduce stress, it also works to increase energy levels and boost memory. Viridian’s Enhanced Rhodiola Complex combines rhodiola with other adaptogenic herbs long used to treat stress, anxiety, and overwhelm — Siberian ginseng, Withania somnifera, liquorice root, and Schisandra berry.

Enhanced Rhodiola Complex costs €46.95 for 90 capsules, and is available from health stores. Take as directed. Do not take together with antidepressant medication.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.