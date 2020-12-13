Natural health: I find it difficult to get back to sleep

I’ve started to wake in the middle of the night and find it difficult to get back to sleep. I’m quite short-tempered during the day as a result. I’ve cut out coffee but it’s made no difference. What would you suggest?

Cutting out coffee is a great start. Depending on when you stopped, it may take a while for the changes to become noticeable. It is also important to consider other potential caffeine sources since caffeine from any source reduces serotonin production. This not only disrupts sleep, but can also impact digestion, moods, appetite, and cognitive function. Cola, energy drinks, tea (black, green, and white – using the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant), and even chocolate all contain caffeine.

Caffeine tricks your body into releasing epinephrine and norepinephrine, hormones secreted by the adrenal glands as part of the important ‘fight or flight’ response, which leaves your adrenals taxed. All of this leads to increased stress levels, and trouble sleeping, which is the time when our mind and body does some crucial repair and rejuvenation.

In the case of night-waking, it can often be the result of needing to nourish and support the nervous system.

One of the most effective herbal remedies I have come across for supporting nerve function with a view to improving sleep quality is the Dr Christopher combination called Relax-Eze. It is made from a synergistic combination of herbs that work to feed and repair the entire nervous system. Produced by a US-based company, it is available online but may be difficult to source at present. The good news is that Dr Christopher shares his recipes freely, so you can ask a local herbalist or naturopath to make the formulation for you – either ground into capsules or as a tincture.

The recipe uses equal parts of black cohosh, cayenne, hops flowers, lobelia, skullcap, valerian, wood betony, and mistletoe. You can take this as a tea, although it is not particularly pleasant. If taking as capsules, then take 2 x 500mg capsules, three times daily – for a 1:1 tincture take 1ml, three times daily. This is not a sedative formulation, rather it addresses the root cause of most cases of insomnia, which is nervous tension and fatigue, often in combination with underlying pain and inflammation. If you are unable to source all of the herbs required, then at least try to find skullcap, valerian, and hops.

I’ve developed liver spots on the back of my hands. What can I do to get rid of them?

The term liver spots is somewhat of a misnomer since these flat brown or black patches of discolouration that form on our skin as we age actually have nothing to do with our liver health. They are generally a result of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays over time, which is why they appear when we get older.

There are some topical solutions that can help to lighten the skin, but these age spots are not typically something that can be reversed. Prevention through the use of a mineral-based sunscreen will help to minimise the spreading of existing spots and the development of new ones.

Bearberry, or Uva ursi, is the most promising of the natural topical treatments for hyperpigmentation, where the overproduction of melanin results in darkened patches of skin. This can also help with a condition known as melasma or chloasma, typically associated with hormonal changes in women.

Look for a skincare serum or lotion containing an ingredient called alpha-arbutin. This is the key constituent in bearberry extract that will help to brighten and lighten dark patches. Other important ingredients to look for include vitamin B3, lemon balm, and white mulberry extract.

You can also supplement with a high-quality antioxidant formulation containing resveratrol as the presence of free radicals is what triggers the overproduction of melanin in the cells. Other great nutrients to help treat age-related skin issues include vitamins A, C, E, zinc, and coenzyme Q-10.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.