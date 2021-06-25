Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Pride Pavlova

Pride pavlova
This gorgeous celebration dessert uses fresh fruit to recreate the colours of the rainbow flag, and it tastes as good as it looks
Servings10
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 0 mins
Total Time2 hours 20 mins
CourseDessert
CuisineIrish
Ingredients
5 eggs
250g caster sugar
1tsp vanilla essence
2tsp white wine vinegar
500ml double cream
3 passion fruit
125g purple grapes and/or cherries
100g blackberries
125g blueberries
3 kiwis
3 oranges
150g fresh pineapple
150g strawberries
Method
Separate the eggs. Whisk the whites until they are stiff with nice peaks. With your mixer still running at high speed, gradually add the sugar a tablespoon at a time until you have a glossy, stiff mixture. Do not over whip it though, you want a creamy, smooth mixture with stiff, glossy peaks. Just before the meringue is ready, add the vinegar and mix that through.
Heat your oven to 120°C/gas mark ½. Line a large tray with non-stick baking paper. Use a dinner plate to trace a circle on the paper. Spoon on the meringue mixture, spreading it within the circle and creating a ridge around the edge to contain all that gorgeous Chantilly cream and fresh fruit.
Pop your meringue into the oven and bake it for two hours. After two hours, turn off the oven and use a wooden spoon to hold the door slightly ajar. Leave the meringue there until the oven is cool. If you prefer you can make your meringue the day before you make the pavlova. You can just leave it in the oven until you are ready to add the cream and fruit. A word of advice here, make up the pavlova as close to the time you want to serve it as possible. Do not make it up hours in advance and leave it in the fridge as the meringue will go soft and lose its delicious crisp crust and soft chewy centre.
Next, prepare the fruit. Cut the peel and pith away from the oranges and remove the segments. Peel and dice the pineapple. Peel and slice the kiwis. Wash the berries, cherries, and grapes. Slice the strawberries, keeping a few whole to garnish the top pavlova.
Whip the cream along with two teaspoons of caster sugar and the vanilla essence. Put the meringue on a large serving platter or plate, spoon in the cream and spread it over the centre. Remove the passion fruit from its skin and spoon the flesh and seeds over the cream.
Now you are ready to build your fruit display. Start with the grapes, cherries and blackberries, arranging them around the outer edge of the pavlova. Add the blueberries next, then the kiwi, next the pineapple, then the orange. Finally fill in the centre with the strawberries. Cut a few whole strawberries in half and top off the pavlova with them. You can of course use other fruit to make up the pride colours, mango and physalis along with the orange and some raspberry along with the strawberries are beautiful.
Once all your fruit is arranged, you are done. Stand back and enjoy your creation. This really is a spectacular dessert, and it tastes wonderful.