Michelle Darmody: Dairy good — frozen raspberry crumble and peach parfait

Frozen yogurt can be adapted and made with almost any fruit. It is a great alternative to ice cream and making your own means you can control the amount of sugar added. You will also know that it has be made with just a few simple ingredients rather than a factory list of additives. The use of yogurt rather than cream or milk gives a light tartness to the flavour that makes it refreshing on a warm day. Using ripe, juicy mangos will gave the best result, but you can use the same recipe with other juicy fruits such as berries — banana also works well.
The version of frozen yogurt with condensed milk which is also included makes for a smoother slightly sweeter dessert than the one that simply uses yogurt. Taking either version of the frozen yogurt from the freezer and stirring it a few times while it is freezing with help to give you a scoopable consistency and stop it simply forming into a hard, solid block of ice. This may get a bit tricky as the yogurt becomes more solidified —a metal fork will help to break it up.
The word parfait literally means ‘perfect’ in French. The dessert hails from France and was first recorded in the late 1800s. The addition of cream to the yogurt makes it rich and decadent. You can also make a version of parfait with eggs for a more custard-like texture.
- 6 peaches and an extra for decorating
- 500mls thick natural yogurt
- 1 tbs honey
- 120mls cream, whipped to stiff peaks
Place the whole peaches into a saucepan of boiling water and allow to sit for about a minute. Have a bowl of iced water at the ready and transfer the peaches into it. After half a minute or so in the cold water it should be easy enough to peel off the skin of the peaches.
Halve the peeled peaches and remove the stone. Place the peach flesh into a blender and blitz to a pulp.
Whisk the yogurt and honey together until completely combined, stir in the peach puree.
Whip the cream to stiff peaks and stir it through the rest of the ingredients, place into your fridge to cool. Serve with some peach slices placed on top.
- 550g raspberries, mashed with a fork
- 450ml thick natural yogurt
- 300g condensed milk
- 200mls cream, lightly whipped
- 120g shortbread biscuits, roughly chopped
Whisk the yogurt and condensed milk together. Add the raspberries and then add this mixture to cream until combined.
Place into the freezer and stir every hour for four hours until it solidifies. Sprinkle the shortbread biscuits on top on the last stirring and press them down into the frozen dessert.
- 250g mango flesh, chopped into chunks
- 250g thick natural yogurt
- 1 tbs honey
Blitz all of the ingredients in a blender until completely smooth. Scoop the mixture into a freezer-proof dish.
Place into the freezer and stir every hour for about four hours until it solidifies.