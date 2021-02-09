The best takeaways and meal boxes on offer this Valentine's Day

Rob Krawczyk and Elaine Fleming’s Michelin-starred restaurant kicks off for the new season with a Valentine’s rendition of their Sticks and Twigs’ finish at home menu with full instructions provided. Dishes are still being finalised for this three courser (€65, feeds two) but I’ve never yet had anything less than heaven on a plate served up by chef Rob. www.restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie
Chef/Proprietor Bryan Murray’s finish at home boxes (with full instructions online) have proven very popular and a fine Valentine’s menu promises more of the same (Skeaghanore chicken & duck terrine, seared scallops, dry-aged rib of beef or Vegetarian tasting menu). Also on offer are Valentine’s cocktails as well as prosecco and Champagne. www.theglasscurtain.ie
The superb Pilgrim’s finish at home offering is reviewed elsewhere in these pages today but the special Valentine’s ‘Horny Hamper’ (€80, for two people) contains starters, main courses, desserts, gorgeous stuffed apricots and a bottle of red or prosecco. www.pilgrims.ie
Close to the very top of my ‘return to’ list post lockdown is the wonderful Burren-based hotel and chef Robbie McCauley’s cooking is a key part of the attraction, and they donated €5,000 of the proceeds of their pre-Christmas ‘Gregan’s at Home Dinners’ to Pieta House and Clare Haven Services. This time around, Robbie has created a special Six Course for Couples (€130) including scallop and langoustine ravioli, dry-aged Hereford beef and dark chocolate cremeux. C&C with delivery points also available in Ennis, Lisdoonvarna, Ennistymon, Kinvara and Oranmore. www.gregans.ie
Peter Everett’s fine cooking is brought to bear on their Valentine’s heat at home menu including Lambay crab starter, Beef fillet Wellington, Opera Chocolate and Blood Orange Delice, and petit four, as well as homemade brown bread, Glenilen butter and Knocklara Sheep’s Cheese. Lovely vegetarian menu also available. www.everetts.ie
While everyone else is trying to get shot of the kids for the night, the CIH are considerate enough to think of those who absolutely can’t by offering a Family Date Night package, two courses (multiple options) for two adults and two children at just €50. www.corkinternatonalairporthotel.com
For those waking up on Valentine’s Day with the love light already gleaming in their eyes, then a Valentine’s brunch box from Kalbo’s sets the tone for the entire day, including pancakes with Gubbeen bacon, frittata with Thornhill mixed leaves, Kalbo’s mini-sausage rolls, yoghurt, homemade granola, berries, three slices of house cakes, two mini-bottles of cava and foxglove cocktail mix to add to cava or sparkling water. Pre-order up to Feb 10, Tel. 028 21515. C&C and limited delivery for cocooners.
Valentines Afternoon tea box for two (€30) includes sandwiches, scones, cakes and chocolate truffles. To order tel. 086-4665390. www.praline.ie
Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at Home (€30 per person) includes sandwiches and sweet treats and prosecco. www.themetropolehotel.ie
Pure Cork Afternoon Tea on a Valentines three-tiered carryout box (€55, designed to amply feed two with a mix of sweet and savoury, with the option of adding Louis Picamelot Blanc de Blancs Brut. Tel. 021 4530050 or TheMontenotteHotel.com
Valentine’s heart boxes, classic and traditional, filled with your choice of favourites and a personalised message. www.chocolate.ie.
For those earth-conscious lovers wanting to express their love through chocolate in a most sustainable manner indeed, how about a gift of Exploding Tree’s Bare Bar Bundles, six unwrapped bars (choose your own mix) for €23. www.explodingtree.com
Stock up on these marine aphrodisiacs, the Wild Atlantic Medley including 25 Kelly Wild Native Flat Oysters, Kelly’s Blue Mussels (2 x 1kg packs) and 1kg of Kelly Wild Surf Clams, delivered to your door. www.facebook.com/KellyOysters
Offering a special loved-up case for all your VD food pairings, The Wine Shed Valentine’s Case, includes; Le Contesse Pinot Rosé, Italy, pink fizz for breakfast in bed; Domaine de Nancelle Macon Villages, Burgundy; Las Cuadras Muscat, Viognier, Spain; Clos Sainte Anne, Bordeaux; L’Amourier, Minervois, France, perfect with chocolate; Domaine de la Pirolette, Saint Amour, Beaujolais, France, all in a beautiful wooden box, delivered to your door. www.winesdirect.ie
The go-to importers for natural, organic and biodynamic wines, offers a Valentine’s Day Wine Duo, beginning with lively bubbles, Tour des Gendres Pet Nat, and velvety Rhone, Vinsobres Chaume-Arnaud, a natural with chocolate. (Delivered nationwide and available in Neighbourfood markets). www.lecaveau.ie
Valentine’s Cocktail Box by The Twelve for €90 and features two carefully crafted cocktails for two, ‘Between The Sheets’ and ‘Galway Rose’ along with a bottle of house Prosecco and Chambord for Kir Royals and glassware for two. (Nationwide delivery) www.thetwelvehotel.ie