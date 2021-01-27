Comfort food: Beef stew and lemon pudding for dessert

Be kind to yourself this week with our food columnist's most comforting recipes. 
Darina Allen's Italian Beef Stew

Ingredients

2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil 

1.35kg (3lb) well hung stewing beef or lean flank 

2 large carrots cut into 1/2 inch (1cm) slices 

285g (10 oz) sliced onions 

1 heaped tbsp flour 

150ml (5fl oz) red wine 

150ml (5fl oz) brown beef stock 

250ml (8fl oz) homemade tomato purée, otherwise use best quality tinned tomatoes - pureed and sieved 

175g (6 oz) mushrooms sliced 

2 tablespoons, chopped parsley 

salt and freshly ground pepper 

Accompaniment

Polenta, mashed potato or noodles 

Method

Trim the meat of any excess fat, then prepare the vegetables. Cut the meat into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) cubes. Heat the olive oil in a casserole; sweat the sliced onions and carrots on a gentle heat with a lid on for 8-10 minutes. Heat a little more olive oil in a frying pan until almost smoking.

Sear the pieces of meat on all sides, add to the casserole. Sprinkle in the flour over the meat stir and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the red wine, stock and tomato purée together and bring to the boil. Deglaze the pan, with a little stock, scrape to dissolve the flavoursome sediment, bring back to the boil and then add to the casserole. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Cover and cook gently for 2 to 2 and 1/2 hours in a low oven, depending on the cut of meat, 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3.

Meanwhile, sauté the mushrooms and add with the parsley to the casserole, 30 minutes approx. before the end of cooking. Serve with Polenta, mashed potatoes or noodles and a good green salad.

    Michelle Darmody's Lemon and lime baked pudding

    Ingredients

    50g soft butter

    the zest of 1 large lemon

    the zest of 2 limes

    190g golden caster sugar

    3 eggs, separated

    50g plain flour, sieved

    250mls milk

    50mls lime juice

    50mls lemon juice

    Method

    Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease an ovenproof dish that is about 9 by 7 inches.

    Whisk the soft butter, zest, and the sugar until pale and fluffy.

    Whisk the egg whites until they are stiff and set aside.

    Add in the eggs yolks and flour and combine with a wooden spoon. Stir in the milk and make sure it too is completely combined. Add in the juice and combine it.

    Fold in the egg whites to the main mixture.

    Scoop the mixture into the prepared dish and bake for about 40 minutes until golden and set on the top. It will still be soft underneath.

