Alcohol-free aperitifs to make Dry January more exciting

What to drink when you’re not drinking? It’s a question we’ve been asking ourselves since time immemorial. At least it feels that way when you want to cut down on your booze intake – but can’t face another glass of fizzy water, juice, or herbal tea.

The same old boring options just don’t cut it. Especially when you need a little pick-me up to get you through January, or something to tantalize the taste buds.

Luckily, thanks to the demand for ‘low and no’ libations, higher quality, no-abv spirits and the rise of the mindful drinking movement, there are now plenty of very satisfying, stylish serves out there.

Here’s what’s stirring our interest…

Martini Vibrante Non-Alcoholic Aperitif

Beautifully balanced with enticing notes of bergamot, and made with the same wines as Martini’s classic vermouths, the alcohol is ‘gently removed and naturally infused with a selection of sustainably sourced botanicals’ in this ace interpretation. The result is a classic Italian style aperitivo with enough vibrancy and va-va-voom to warrant a detour down sober street. Enjoy equal parts Martini Vibrante and tonic with a slice of orange for lots of guilt-free, flavoursome fun.

Gordon’s Alcohol Free 0.0%

When you want to dial down the abv to zero but still long for the refreshing, juniper forward taste of a Gordon’s with tonic, your favourite ritual can be just as gratifying thanks to this new alcohol-free alternative. Made using the finest distilled botanicals, the suggested serve is 50ml Gordon’s over ice, topped with 250ml tonic and a wedge of lime. Very convincing, chances are you’ll be back for a second and it’s so characterful, a great go-to when you want to pace yourself further down the line.

Warner’s Pink Berry – 0% Botanic Garden Spirits

A pink pretender made with 100% natural botanicals, Warner’s Pink Berry will appeal to lovers of pink gin and anyone who enjoys the fruity, tangy taste of a raspberry infused drink. Wonderfully vibrant with a floral sweetness and combination of raspberry, strawberry and blackcurrant flavours, touches of sweet spice and ginger on the finish, Warner’s Pink is a natural winner. Serve 50ml over ice with a splash of Mediterranean tonic or ginger ale and garnish with mint.

Everleaf Forest Non-alcoholic

One of three variants (there’s also Everleaf Marine and Everleaf Mountain), we’ve singled out Everleaf Forest for its deliciously moreish bittersweet and refreshingly complex flavour profile. With layers of citrus and spice, it’s an intricate blend of 14 bittersweet botanicals including sweet orange blossom, Madagascan vanilla, earthy vetiver and spicy cassia bark. Try mixing one-part Everleaf Forest with three parts light tonic over ice, garnished with a wedge of orange. An added bonus, the exotic, vibrant flavour profile works just as well in non-alcoholic cocktails such as a Forest Gimlet.