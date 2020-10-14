Top eight: The best barmbracks for Halloween

WITH door-to-door visits unlikely this year, one of the best parts of Halloween may well be the celebration of Ireland’s traditional barmbrack (bairm breac). Originally made with the drawn off yeast from fermenting malt (bairm), nowadays it’s made from bakers’ yeast.
In the past, flour was enriched with an egg, milk and butter, but bracks in large bakeries have oils (often Irish rapeseed, but also palm oil — often imported from areas with little consideration for the environment). The result is a less interesting flavour and texture. Breac in Irish means speckled which comes from further enrichment and sweetening with dried fruit — sultanas, raisins, mixed peel (sometimes soaked in tea or alcohol) — and flavoured with mixed spice.
Without added preservatives, bracks can have a shelf life of a month if they have enough dried fruit. The less fruity will go stale sooner, unless laden with additives. We noted in many of the mass-produced bracks, the addition of the chemical sodium carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), a cost-saving replacement for fats. Given a choice, I’d prefer to have butter in my food.
This year we found only rings added to bracks, not the more menacing rag, stick, pea, cloth and hopeful coin that have their own stories. Local bakeries make bracks a week or two ahead of Halloween, so could not be included here.
Have a deliciously spooky Halloween.