How to make barmbrack: three of our most popular recipes

A brack to suit every taste and temperament, from Darina Allen and Michelle Darmody
Irish Tea Barmbrack

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 17:55

Darina Allen's tea barmbrack

Makes 12 slices

Ingredients

  • 110g (4oz) sultanas 
  • 110g (4oz) raisins 110g 
  • (4oz) currants 50g 
  • (2oz) natural glace cherries, halved or quartered 
  • 300ml (10fl oz) hot tea 
  • 1 organic egg, whisked 
  • 175g (6oz) soft brown sugar 
  • 225g (8oz) self-raising flour 
  • 1 level tsp mixed spice 
  • 50g (2oz) candied peel 

Method

Put the dried fruit and cherries into a bowl. Cover with hot tea and leave to plump up overnight.

Next day, line a 450g (1lb) loaf tin – 12.5 x 20cm (5 x 8in) or 3 small loaf tins 15 x 7.5cm (6 x 3in)
with silicone paper. Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/gas mark 4.

Add the whisked egg, soft brown sugar, flour and mixed spice to the fruit and tea mixture. Stir well.

Put the mixture into the lined loaf tin. Cook in for about 1½ hours or until a skewer comes out clean.

Leave to cool on a wire rack. Slice and butter to serve.

Keeps very well in an airtight tin.

Michelle Darmody's whiskey barmbrack

Ingredients

  • 50g of currants 
  • 50g of mixed peel 
  • 200g of raisins
  • 100g of sultanas 
  • the zest of 2 oranges and 1 tbs of orange juice 
  • 320mls of warm strong tea 
  • 3 tbsp of whiskey 
  • 200g of self-raising flour 
  • 130g of Demerara sugar 
  • 1 tsp of mixed cake spice 
  • 1 tsp of ground cinnamon 
  • 1 tsp of powdered ginger 
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten 
  • 1 tbsp of honey 

Method

Mix the dried fruit and zest together and add the tea, juice and whiskey. Place into a large bowl and cover with clingfilm. Leave to stand overnight or for at least three hours.

The next day preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.

Add the flour, sugar and spices to the fruit and stir everything well. Stir in the eggs and combine the mixture completely. Scoop it into the lined tin.

Bake for 50 minutes then test it with a skewer; it may need another ten minutes or so. While it is still warm brush the honey over the top. Allow to cool in the tin.

Darina's gluten-free barmbrack

Makes 1 loaf 

Ingredients

2 tbsp caster sugar

75g (3oz) sultanas 

75g (3oz) raisins 

75g (3oz) currants 

0g (1½oz) cherries, halved 

40g (1½oz) candied peel, chopped  

200ml (7fl oz) tea 1 egg, lightly beaten, preferably free-range 

150g (5oz) soft brown sugar 

175g (6oz) rice flour 

50g (2oz) cornflour 

1½ tsp gluten-free baking powder 

1 level tsp xanthan gum 

1 tsp mixed spice 

3 tbsp milk

Method

Boil 2 tablespoons sugar with 2 tablespoons water to make a stock syrup. Prepare a 1 x 1kg (2lb) loaf tin, lined with parchment paper Soak the fruit in cold tea overnight.

The next day, 

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Add the lightly beaten egg and sugar to the fruit and tea and stir together well. Sift the rice flour, cornflour, gluten-free baking powder, xanthan gum and mixed spice together. Add to the fruit mixture and stir well.

Wrap the charms individually in greaseproof paper and hide in the mixture.

Gently mix in the 3 tablespoons of milk and pour into the prepared loaf tin. Cook in the preheated oven for 11/4 hours approximately until a skewer comes out of the loaf clean. Brush with stock syrup (if using) so the top and sides are sticky and delicious. Cool on a wire rack. Serve out in slices with a little butter.

