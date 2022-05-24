Skin Nerd: Here's how to care for male skin

Regardless of gender, I believe that skin is skin and as such needs to be looked after by all hoomans. Whilst many of the same ingredients benefit men’s skin as much as women’s skin, an awareness of the biological differences between the different sexes’ skin can help you select the most effective products.

There are several differences between the skin of a man and a woman. One difference lies in texture - men’s skin texture tends to be tougher and about 25% thicker than women’s thanks to androgen (testosterone) stimulation.*

The stratum corneum (the top layer of the skin) can be more compact than that of women’s and may have more sebaceous secretions due to higher testosterone levels in the body. Though men have smaller sebaceous glands, they tend to have oilier skin too. Men have a higher collagen density than women and facial shaving can lead to a more youthful appearance thanks to the intensive exfoliation that accompanies regular hair removal.

On the negative side, shaving can also lead to issues with irritation and ingrown hairs. So, what are the key steps a man should follow when taking care of his skin? Follow the simplified routine below for basic but effective skin maintenance.

Cleanse

Clean your face twice a day with a product that removes any build up on your skin – water alone will simply not do! A double cleanse is not always necessary for male skin in the morning but is recommended at night to remove the day’s dirt and debris.

According to Mintel, 87% of men use soap as part of their facial skincare routines, which you may need to reconsider if you are experiencing dryness or irritation.**

Whilst many think a soap or shower gel will suffice, soaps can strip natural oils and shower gel is often heavily scented and can exacerbate dehydration.

Instead look for a cleanser that has been specially formulated for the face. Cleanse your beard too and ensure that your beard is completely dry after washing as any dampness can lead to irritation.

Hydrate

Moisturisers provide upper-level hydration, but many do not have a small enough molecule size to really improve skin health.

Invest in a vitamin A serum such as Skingredients Skin Protein, which is enriched with retinyl palmitate to boost the condition of the skin at a cellular level.

Vitamin A is one of the most proven anti-ageing ingredients in skincare, and retinyl palmitate (the fatty form of vitamin A) is the perfect introduction to this potent ingredient. Apply morning and night to help to regulate sebum, strengthen the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and open pores.

Apply SPF

SPF is non-negotiable for all hoomans but worryingly, many men do not wear sunscreen. Despite research revealing that men get skin cancer more than women, a YouGov survey found that men were twice as likely as women to skip protection, with 31 per cent admitting they do not use sunscreen.*** Regularly check your moles too and go to your GP if you notice anything unusual.

Sources

*Dermalogica

**Mintel, 2022

***Yougov.co.uk

Nerdie Pick

80% of our immunity comes from the gut, so it is crucial to respect and be as mindful of our gut health, just as we are of our skin. For this reason, I love to include Symprove within my daily regime. Symprove is an amazing water-based food supplement that delivers live, active, multi-strain bacteria to the gut. The key here lies in the delivery of ‘live’ bacteria which helps to support the microbiome.

As the bacteria arrives ‘live’ in your stomach, it doesn’t trigger digestion meaning that it can survive the journey to your gut. Here it thrives, multiplies, and helps to feed the good bacteria in the microbiome. A four-week supply is pricey at €99.99, but with the gut microbiome increasingly proven to positively impact general health and wellbeing, it is a worthy investment!

Symprove Live & Active Bacteria, €99.99, meagherspharmacy.ie