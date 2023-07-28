The Skin Nerd: Protecting your hair from the sun - as important as protecting your skin

It’s vacay season at last! Now, if only we could get our hair into holiday mode...

The sun and sea may give us life, but they seem to work collaboratively to stress out our locks.

UV exposure, chlorine and humidity bring nothing but drama to our hair at a time we have put aside to relax, so what can we do to take the stresses from our tresses?

I took some pre-getaway time out to chat with Katrina Kelly, Hairstylist, Joico Educator, and Owner of Cut Social Hair Salon and KKE Education, about ways to keep a cool head when it comes to holiday hair havoc...

First things first – protect your locks from UV rays

As hair is non-living, UV rays cannot trigger cancer of the hair shaft itself BUT there are still many other reasons you need to protect your hair from the sun.

Exposure to UV radiation damages the hair fibre, with many of these effects manifesting in the hair texture, leaving our locks frizzy, dry, and in need of some TLC.

To explain further, research has shown that excessive sun exposure is the most frequent cause of hair shaft's structural impairment.

The sun dehydrates hair, leaving it brittle and prone to split ends.

UV exposure can also break down the hair strands, leading to breakage and shedding.

Additionally, sun damage can come in the form of discoloration and thinning.

Whilst still in its infancy, more research is being carried out on the effects of photodamage to the hair, with one study finding that UVB radiation has been found responsible for hair protein loss and UVA radiation is responsible for colour changes.

So, what is the best way to protect against UV damage to the hair and scalp?

‘Use a UV protection serum or spray such as Joico Glow Beyond Anti Fade Serum,’ recommends Katrina.

‘The drier the hair, the bigger the chance of UV damage, so you need to keep moisture locked in. ‘I recommend using a serum and a follow with a cuticle sealing product such as Color Wow Dream Coat Spray (€29.90, theskinnerd.com) on top for extra protection.’

Work around your summer needs

Whilst dryer air and less moisture generally accompany warmer weather, is it really necessary to change your regime for summer?

‘Yes, absolutely,’ insisted Katrina. ‘We always recommend extra hydration and the use of a hydrating spritz.

I also recommend the use of a nourishing hair mask at least once a week.’

Another way to add intensive moisture is with a leave-in treatment, which can make all the difference when it comes to hydrating the hair shaft and creating a protective barrier between your locks and the sun.

‘Humidity and dry air will suck the moisture from your hair and can leave it more brittle with higher porosity.

This can then lead to damaged cuticles and breakage.

The best thing to do is give your hair a drink of hydration and deep condition more often.

Other tips to make the hair more manageable are to braid long hair when sleeping, avoid additional heat from hair tools and too hot water, and to wear hats in the sun.

Protect against colour fade

Although coloured hair has a high chance of fading (as the colour molecules are more delicate and sun exposure will cause them to oxidize,) the pigments in darker hair can filter some UV damage better than light hair pigments.

This is clear with hair that is grey or bleached, as it possesses fewer pigment granules than brown hair and is subsequently more susceptible to photoaging.

When it comes to hair protein loss, the damage is more intense on the outer regions of the hair shaft, so people with thick hair have more natural resilience against UV damage than those with fine hair.

‘Keep the moisture balance within your hair and seal those cuticles, Joico K-Pak Colour Therapy Daily Protector Spray (€31.45, joico.com) is lightweight easy to use and can stop colour fading.

Think of this product like your hair spritz o clock!’ Investing in (and wearing) a hat with a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) will also help to keep your scalp safe from sunburn and your colour from fading.

Don’t forget the scalp!

Invest in a broad-spectrum SPF for your hair and scalp: Treat your scalp as if it were your skin.

Cover all exposed areas of the scalp and reapply every hour or two, more often if you are in the water.

Why? The scalp is an area of skin that is often neglected, but not only can burning the scalp damage the follicle and trigger hair loss, this is another area we do have to consider when we protect ourselves against skin cancer.

At the top of your head and facing directly up at the sun, your scalp is especially prone to sunburn and UV damage, which is why about 10% of melanomas occur on the scalp, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

It can also be difficult to detect skin cancer on the scalp, so it is especially important to protect it.

Luckily, there are plenty of sunscreen options that are formulated either with the scalp in mind or with ingredients that won't interfere with your hair.

Sandwich your swim with fresh water rinses

As chlorine can be damaging to hair health, it is important to be aware of the damage it can cause – if particular, causing breakage and colour fading.

Experts agree that pre-moistening the hair before swimming helps it by encouraging it to absorb fresh (less harmful) water, reducing the amount of chlorine it can absorb when you do get in the pool.

Be wary of chlorine and don't forget to rinse your hair out as soon as you are out of the swimming pool to avoid further damage.

‘Sea water can also dry out your hair,’ Katrina explains.

‘It's because of the high salt content, which draws water out of your hair and skin, leaving it dry and brittle.

Make sure to rinse your hair with fresh water after swimming in the sea.

Another method is to use a swim cap which is a very effective way to prevent any contact between your hair and the chlorine.

Lastly the drier and more damaged your hair is, the more it will attract the chlorine.

For further protection, I recommend coating the hair in a heavy mask under the cap as this will help block the hair from absorbing the chlorinated water.’

Up and out of the face

Updos are your friend in the summer and a smoothed back style is fab for neatening up unruly texture or disheveled fringe.

Comb with care

Wet hair is much more fragile and can easily snap so swap your hairbrush for a wide tooth comb to minimise risk of damage.