Penneys set to lower prices on essentials to make back-to-school more affordable

The back-to-school season can be an expensive period but this year, Penneys has announced that it is lowering the price on hundreds of essentials.

The retailer is set to reduce the prices of items like t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more in its upcoming autumn/winter collection.

The change will apply to the price points of a number of selected product ranges which will arrive in stores at the end of July in the hopes of helping family finances to go further.

According to Penneys, these changes mean that an outfit consisting of a long-sleeved t-shirt, leggings and zip-through hoodie can be picked up for €10.10 compared to €13 in Autumn/Winter 2022.

Among the new products that will benefit from lower prices are: Kids leggings starting from €2.30 (compared to €3 in autumn/winter 2022), long-sleeved t-shirts starting from €2.30 (€3 in autumn/winter 2022), kids sweatshirts starting from €4.50 (€5.00 in autumn/winter 2022) and a kids zipped hoody starting from €4.50 (€7 in autumn/winter 2022).

Items such as ‘Snuddies’ and pyjamas will also be included.

The new lower prices will be available on selected kids’ clothing that will arrive in Penneys' 37 stores nationwide from July 31.

The move comes after Penneys announced its decision to implement a price freeze on a number of kidswear and baby items last year.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland said that for families across the country, “kids’ clothing is an essential purchase, and getting ready for a new school year can be a really expensive time”.

“We want to help ease some of that pressure for our shoppers, by lowering the prices on hundreds of our kids’ essentials, while continuing to offer the same great choice and quality that Penneys is known for.”