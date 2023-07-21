First look: What to expect from Carolyn Donnelly's new autumn 2023 collection at Dunnes Stores

It may still be July but in the fashion world, it is all about autumn.
If the recent dull weather has you longing for a new jacket, a padded coat, or some comfy sweaters, then a look at Carolyn Donnelly’s upcoming collection at Dunnes Stories may be just what you need.
The versatile styles for autumn include updated core pieces for your wardrobe such as striped shirts, black trousers, oversize wool jackets in a variety of colours and the all-important chunky knit.
The styles promise to take you through the season comfortably with everyday pieces that can easily elevate your current collection.
Items like tailored pants, wide-leg pinstripes and cashmere mix polos in black and grey are sure to be pieces that you will want to wear day in, day out.
This year’s knitwear collection from The Edit includes a 12 gauge cream and black rose intarsia sweater and a chunky polo version in black.
The cashmere mix collection of sweaters arrive in-store in September while accessories like hats, scarves and snoods will arrive in stores in October.
Padded coats have also been updated with exclusive prints such as a reversible dull green camouflage and a bamboo print. Come September, you can expect a new navy double-breasted long wool mix coat and a grey wool mix and nylon quilted hybrid style and oversize padded jackets.
- You’ll find Carolyn Donnelly The Edit at selected Dunnes Stores nationwide and online at www.dunnesstores.com.