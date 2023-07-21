First look: What to expect from Carolyn Donnelly's new autumn 2023 collection at Dunnes Stores

Expect padded coats, chunky knits and more this autumn
First look: What to expect from Carolyn Donnelly's new autumn 2023 collection at Dunnes Stores

A new collection of versatile styles for autumn from Carolyn Donnelly

Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 11:51
Maeve Lee

It may still be July but in the fashion world, it is all about autumn.

If the recent dull weather has you longing for a new jacket, a padded coat, or some comfy sweaters, then a look at Carolyn Donnelly’s upcoming collection at Dunnes Stories may be just what you need.

The versatile styles for autumn include updated core pieces for your wardrobe such as striped shirts, black trousers, oversize wool jackets in a variety of colours and the all-important chunky knit.

The styles promise to take you through the season comfortably with everyday pieces that can easily elevate your current collection.

Items like tailored pants, wide-leg pinstripes and cashmere mix polos in black and grey are sure to be pieces that you will want to wear day in, day out.

This year’s knitwear collection from The Edit includes a 12 gauge cream and black rose intarsia sweater and a chunky polo version in black.

The cashmere mix collection of sweaters arrive in-store in September while accessories like hats, scarves and snoods will arrive in stores in October.

Padded coats have also been updated with exclusive prints such as a reversible dull green camouflage and a bamboo print. Come September, you can expect a new navy double-breasted long wool mix coat and a grey wool mix and nylon quilted hybrid style and oversize padded jackets.

  • You’ll find Carolyn Donnelly The Edit at selected Dunnes Stores nationwide and online at www.dunnesstores.com.

Read More

Ken bod: Are hair-free bodies and manscaping starting to grow on men?

More in this section

Thinking Pink: 10 ways to get set for Barbie's cinema debut, and a summer of tie-in events Thinking Pink: 10 ways to get set for Barbie's cinema debut, and a summer of tie-in events
Plastic fantastic: 10 ways to get in the pink ahead of the Barbie film Plastic fantastic: 10 ways to get in the pink ahead of the Barbie film
Barbie on a budget: Zara, Penneys, Boohoo and more launch movie tie-in collections  Barbie on a budget: Zara, Penneys, Boohoo and more launch movie tie-in collections 
Carolyn DonnellyFashionDunnes StoresAutumn fashion
<p>Siobhán McSweeney with her Bafta for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for Derry Girls. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire</p>

Siobhán McSweeney is raffling her red Bafta dress to raise money for Marymount in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd