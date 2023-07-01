Simone Gannon's ultimate guide to summer beauty and skincare

SKINCARE

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Glossy Balm

We love a juicy summer lip balm but don't love having to reapply it continuously throughout the day. Am I right?

Step up Glow Recipe Plum Plump Glossy Balm. The newly-launched, long-lasting answer to our prayers with good-for-your-lips ingredients like Kakadu Plum and Hyaluronic Acid.

This is pillowy soft, plumping and housed in an adorable palm-sized pot.

€23 from Cult Beauty.

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules

Ideal for those who prefer a lighter texture when it comes to serums (or for combination or oily skin), Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules contain a potent blend of ceramides, peptides and squalane to moisturise, balance and strengthen the skin barrier.

Ideal for holidays, take a weight off your skincare routine and your baggage allowance and pop a few of these in your travel bag.

€93 for 60 pieces from Brown Thomas.

Neutrogena HydroBoost Water Gel

Newly reformulated and now in a 100% recyclable glass jar, Neutrogena's excellent HydroBoost Water Gel is the thirst quencher our skin desperately needs this summer.

Infused with 20% more Hyaluronic Acid than before, along with electrolytes and amino acids, this is like a big drink of water and eight hours sleep in one.

The exceptionally pleasing jelly-like texture deserves a mention, too.

€15.99 from Boots.

Trilogy Instant Glow Rosehip Oil

A facial oil during the summer? Yes, indeed, thanks to Trilogy.

Their Instant Glow Rosehip Oil delivers a light, non-sticky intense hydration boost and a phenomenal iridescent glow, thanks to sustainably sourced mica pigments and a blend of organic rosehip, macadamia and avocado oil.

So beautiful when worn during the day, you may feel like skipping makeup.

Caudalie Eau De Raisin Grape Water

The travel-sized version of this lives in my handbag, and every time a friend borrows it, I have to fight to get it back.

Seriously refreshing, Caudalie Grape Water is a delicious-smelling and exceptionally fine mist.

Use under or over makeup to refresh and hydrate your skin (and yourself) whenever you need it.

€13 for 200ml from Millies.ie.

Shiseido Eudermine Activating Essence

Level up your summer skincare routine with Shiseido's new Eudermine Activating Essence.

A light yet luxurious watery serum, this instantly calms and balances the skin and helps to boost the benefits of your other skincare products.

After cleansing, Pat into the skin morning and evening, and follow with your regular serum and moisturiser.

€70 from Arnotts.

Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum

With a whopping 10% Niacinamide, Sunday Riley's excellent (and brand new) B3 Niacinamide Serum targets a vast array of skin concerns instantly and over time.

From reducing redness, post-breakout marks and the appearance of pores to balancing oil, boosting moisture levels and strengthening the skin barrier, this does it all and then some.

Use this and get ready for your glowiest skin yet.

€64 from Brown Thomas.

IMAGE Skincare Biome+ Cleansing Comfort Balm

A favourite since it arrived on the skincare scene earlier this year, IMAGE Skincare Biome+ Cleansing Comfort Balm sparks instant joy thanks to mood-boosting packaging and an excellent formula.

Creamy and nourishing, this squalane-rich formula melts away makeup and deeply cleanses the skin while maintaining the balance of your skin, leaving it feeling soft, supple and comfortable.

Simone Gannon's skincare selections SUNSCREEN AND SUNCARE Avéne Eau Thermale Tinted Fluid SPF50+ Avéne Eau Thermale Tinted Fluid SPF50+ A brand that continues to lead the way when it comes to tinted sunscreen, Avéne is out to impress yet again with the launch of Eau Thermale Tinted Fluid SPF50. Suitable for all skin types but explicitly formulated for sensitive skin, this delivers a subtle tint with a dewy, comfortable finish. Great as a base for makeup, too. €23.50 from Lloyds Pharmacy. OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Vitamin C Mineral SPF30 50ml OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Vitamin C Mineral SPF30 50ml If you love mineral sunscreen, you'll love Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C SPF30 Sunscreen. Fun, summery packaging aside, this blends easily into the skin without pilling and helps to brighten and correct the appearance of pigmentation and sun spots while protecting your skin from UV rays. €33 from Boots. Bondi Sands Daily Moisturising Face SPF50 Bondi Sands Daily Moisturising Face SPF50 Fragrance-free and formulated with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, you can't go wrong with Bondi Sands SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion. A great all-rounder but a particularly good option for sensitive skin, this is light, hydrating, fast absorbing, water-resistant and super affordable at less than €10. €7.95 from Cloud 10 Beauty. Lancaster Golden Tan Maximiser After Sun Lotion Lancaster Golden Tan Maximiser After Sun Lotion Glow for longer with Lancaster's wonderful Golden Tan Maximiser. Milky light and moisturising with a barely there pearlescent tint, apply to post-sun skin to boost hydration levels and prolong your tan for up to one month thanks to Lancaster's Tan Activator Complex. Delicately scented and generously sized, this is suitable for all skin types and can be used on the face and body. €35.99 from Boots. Eucerin Sun Dry Touch Spray SPF50 Eucerin Sun Dry Touch Spray SPF50 When you need to apply sunscreen in a hurry (or on a moving child-shaped target), Eucerin Sun Dry Touch Spray SPF50+ is the one. Gentle, non-irritating, wholly transparent and dry within seconds, this is a brilliant and affordable option to throw in the beach bag this summer. It's water-resistant, too. €23 from Boots. Sculpted by Aimee SPF50 Sun Mist Sculpted by Aimee SPF50 Sun Mist Protect your skin without disturbing your makeup with Sculpted by Aimee's SPF50 Sun Mist. Dry touch, transparent and quick to use, mist over your face on the go and then keep going. The mist is so fine you'll feel like you're not applying anything. It's also a great one for kids (and it smells like sweets). €22 from Sculpted by Aimee. Nuxe Tanning Sun Oil SPF50 Nuxe Tanning Sun Oil SPF50 If you like the sound of a silky, hydrating, summer-scented, non-sticky oil that boosts your tan while protecting your skin, then Nuxe Tanning Oil SPF50 is for you. This is light in a way that so many oils are not. Spray directly onto the skin and work in with your hands. It absorbs within a few seconds and leaves a beautiful sheen on the skin. €25.95 from Cloud 10 Beauty Avéne After-Sun Restorative Lotion Avéne After-Sun Restorative Lotion A skin-loving after-sun with a beautifully milky texture that you'll want to use daily, not just on holidays. Avéne After-Sun Restorative Lotion cools and refreshes, reduces redness, soothes irritation and rapidly hydrates the skin. It's suitable for even the most sensitive skin and can be used on the face and body. €18.99 from Meaghers Pharmacy.

Make-up essentials selected by Simone Gannon

MAKEUP

Jones Road Miracle Balm

A skincare-makeup hybrid with a slew of hydrating ingredients and wildly appealing packaging, Jones Road Miracle Balm might just be the product of the summer.

With more uses than I can list, this is a sheer blush, a hydrating lip balm, a glossy highlight and an instant hydrator all in one.

Use on the face, neck, chest, or wherever for a weightless, glowy, you-look-amazing finish.

Available in nine shades. €36 from jonesroadbeauty.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm Sunset

Charlotte Tilbury's perennially sold-out Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm now has a summer sibling, and my goodness, she's pretty.

A blush-highlight hybrid, Pinkgasm Sunset is a rich, rose-hued, deeply flattering pink that lifts and illuminates like nothing else.

Supremely pigmented, apply with a light hand to high points of the face and blend out with fingers or a brush.

€38 from Charlotte Tilbury.

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Sticks

A hydrating eye cream, colour corrector and primer all in one, Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Sticks are here to banish under-eye bags, cut through dark shadows and significantly brighten and smooth your under-eye.

Creamy but lightweight, a little goes a very long way. Tap a small amount under the eye and blend with your fingers for best results.

Available in three shades. €32 from Boots.

Vieve Satin Slip Lipstick

A makeup brand I have a lot of time for, Vieve's new Satin Slip Lipsticks are nearly skincare than makeup thanks to a host of lip-loving ingredients, including Jojoba Seed Oil, Shea Butter and Vitamin E.

Nourishing, smooth and super pigmented, all four shades are beautiful as a full lip or as a sheer tint patted on with fingers.

Available in four shades. €24 from Brown Thomas.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Lumière The Summer Look Palette for Cheeks and Eyes

Nine satin, matte, and shimmer shades come together in this jewel-like eye and cheek palette from Estee Lauder.

Everything you need to create an endless array of summer looks, this is versatile and beautifully pigmented and using it makes you feel like you're on an upscale beach holiday. What's not to love?

€55 from Brown Thomas.

Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint

Skincare meets makeup (and a dream to apply), Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint is a beautiful moisturising skin tint you'll want to use all summer.

With sheer, buildable coverage, this melts into the skin within seconds, covers blemishes, smooths and evens, and leaves behind a soft, matte, luminous finish.

Available in 20 shades. €25 from Sculpted by Aimee.

Brow Aid Tinted Brow Mascara

Created by brow expert Kim O'Sullivan, Brow Aid Tinted Brow Mascara is all you need to tame your brows this summer.

Miniature but mighty, the tiny wand expertly grabs every hair and smooths it into place, keeping it there until you decide to remove it.

Ten out of ten for lasting power alone.

Available in three shades. €29 from Dublin Makeup Academy.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara in Chocolate

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a staple in many makeup bags, and for good reason, but have you tried the chocolate version? Because you should.

It thickens, lengthens, lifts and curls just like its counterpart but in a softer, youth-giving, flattering fashion (with no clumping or flaking in sight). Yes, please.

€30 from Arnotts.

Self-tan selections and fragrance faves, curated by Simone Gannon. SELF TAN Luna by Lisa Sun Tint Luna by Lisa Sun Tint If you're looking for an understated sun-kissed look that requires little effort, then Luna by Lisa Sun Tint is for you. An instant wash-off bronzer with a gorgeous liquid-gel formula, this is designed for the face, but you'll want to use it on your body too. It's that good. Buff into the skin with a dense brush and marvel at the non-sticky, glossy, bronzed finish. €20 from www.lunabylisa.com. St. Tropez Luxe Body Serum St. Tropez Luxe Body Serum I'm going to say it, St. Tropez Luxe Body Serum is foolproof. Hands down the best tan I've used in recent years. Yes, it's quick and easy to apply, but the main selling point (lovely natural colour aside) is that it doesn't need to be washed off. It applies like a serum, feels deeply hydrating and develops slowly over several hours. €41.99 from www.millies.ie. Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator Get ready for shimmery summer nights with Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator. Smooth and creamy, this is truly obsession-worthy (and affordable). Smooth over collar bones, the centre of your arms and legs, and anywhere you want to catch the light. Luminous, glowy gorgeousness. €25 from Meaghers Pharmacy. Sculpted by Aimee Body Base Instant Tan Sculpted by Aimee Body Base Instant Tan One of my favourite instant tans, Sculpted by Aimee Body Base, deserves a round of applause for its dry-touch cream formula alone. The furthest thing from sticky or tacky, this glides onto the skin, feels instantly dry and doesn't transfer to clothes. The lasting power is sensational, too. Available in matte or shimmer versions. €18 from Sculpted by Aimee. Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Face Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Face If you prefer to steer clear of developing tan on the face but still want a natural-looking bronzed hue, say hello to Vita Liberata Beauty Blur. Makeup meets a skincare-infused formula, this is smooth, buttery and blurring on the skin. Imperfections are masked, light to medium coverage is delivered, and glow is received. Available in four shades. €34.95 from Cloud 10 Beauty. Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Self-Tan Gelee for Face and Body Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Self-Tan Gelee for Face and Body A stunningly beautiful and exceptionally smooth, transfer-resistant tanning gel from Estee Lauder's annual Bronze Goddess Collection. Self-Tan Gelée adds a glossy, luxurious and very buildable bronzed sheen to the skin (and unsurprisingly, it smells delicious). Wash off for a subtle glow after one hour or three hours for a deeper, richer tan. €34 from Brown Thomas.

FRAGRANCE

Chloe Nomade Jasmin Naturel Intense

€125 for 75ml from Brown Thomas.

Gucci Bloom Intense

€160 for 100ml from Brown Thomas.

Caudalie Ange des Vignes

€32 for 50ml from Monica Tolan The Skin Experts.

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

€62 for 30ml from Arnotts.

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

€35 for 240ml from Brown Thomas.

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess L'Eau de Lumiere

€78 for 50ml from Boots.