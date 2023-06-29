First look: Chupi reveals two new jewellery collections — including engagement rings

The new collections include wedding, engagement, and promise rings to compliment the current bridal range
The "Something Blue" collection has been designed for your wedding day while "First Comes Love" is an exciting array of new engagement rings.

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 09:38
Maeve Lee

Chupi has announced two brand-new collections that include wedding, engagement and promise rings that feature stunning rare blue jewels.

The much-loved jewellery brand has created the ‘Something Blue’ and ‘First Comes Love’ collections to compliment its current bridal range.

The ‘Something Blue’ collection features rare blue jewels and with 14 new additions, Chupi has recast some of its most iconic designs with unique jewels, including the Hero Ring and Eternity Huggies.

The Hero Ring is inspired by the art deco rings of the 1920s while the Eternity sapphire huggies are a timeless piece that makes for the perfect gift and addition to your jewellery collection.

The ‘First Comes Love’ Collection debuts three new signature solitaire designs. The collection also features three new promise ring designs, the Never Forget Twine Promise Ring, Tomorrow Promise Ring and Daydreamer.

“I remember standing at the top of the chapel on the day I got married and thinking that almost everyone I love is in this room. When I wear the pieces of jewellery I wore on my wedding day I remember that moment and feeling,” says Chupi Sweetman, CEO & Designer. 

“I designed our Something Blue Collection with that feeling in mind. I hope they will evoke the same precious memories for years to come.” 

The new collections are available now in-store and online at chupi.com.

