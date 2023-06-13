The Skin Nerd: What to expect from your skin when you are pregnant

First-time mama-to-be or seasoned pro, if you’ve got a baby on board right now then you don’t need me to tell you that your body is going through heaps of changes — but how much of this did you expect to include your skin?

Exciting a period as this may be, when your skin is thrown into chaos, it can be comforting to have an idea of what’s ahead (and have some pro tricks up your sleeve!)

So, this week, I quizzed Professor Nicola Ralph, a dermatologist at The Institute of Dermatologists, Ireland on the best ways to prepare your skin for the nine months ahead.

How does pregnancy affect the skin?

Pregnancy can affect the skin in several ways and the most common skin changes during pregnancy include:

Stretch marks: It’s not called a nine-month stretch for nothing!

"As the abdomen and breasts grow to accommodate the developing baby, the skin may stretch, leading to the formation of stretch marks."

These pinky-coloured linear marks are extremely common and form in areas that are subjected to progressive and continuous stretching such as the abdomen and breasts as expected during pregnancy.

Acne: "This is a common occurrence in pregnancy even for women who never previously suffered with acne. An increase in progesterone may trigger an eruption of spots, especially in the first trimester."

Acne can occur across the body too, with breakouts often appearing across the décolletage and back.

Hyperpigmentation: One of the most common skin concerns in pregnancy, the British Association of Dermatologists has reported that hyperpigmentation can affect up to 50% of women during their pregnancy.

"Melasma is a form of hyperpigmentation, also referred to as the 'mask of pregnancy' and causing dark patches of skin on the face," explains Professor Ralph.

Melasma is thought to be triggered by increased estrogen levels and sun exposure, so it is important to protect the skin with daily sunscreen and other measures such as wearing a hat.

Spider veins: ‘The increased blood volume during pregnancy can lead to the development of spider veins, which are small, dilated blood vessels near the surface of the skin,’ says Professor Ralph.

Itchy skin: Some women may experience itchy skin during pregnancy, especially on the abdomen and breasts, due to stretching and hormonal changes.

"It is important to check with your doctor if this is very severe as rarely it can be associated with an underlying liver condition which occurs during pregnancy," advises Nicola.

Changes in moles: Moles may become larger or darker during pregnancy.

While these skin changes are generally harmless and most improve after pregnancy, it's important to talk to your doctor if you notice any unusual or concerning symptoms, especially a significant change in the shape/size/colour of a mole. They can help to determine if any treatment is required, or further evaluation is needed.

While it may not be possible to prevent all pregnancy-related dermatoses, there are some steps that you can take to help reduce the risk of developing certain skin conditions:

Maintain good skin hygiene: Keeping the skin clean and moisturised can help to prevent dryness, itching, and other skin irritations. Pick a gentle daily cleanser such as the award-winning Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanse Hydrating Cleanser (€29, skingredients.com)

Wear loose-fitting clothing: "Tight clothing can irritate the skin, so choose loose-fitting, breathable clothing to reduce the risk of these issues."

Protect the skin from the sun: Sun exposure can trigger or worsen certain skin conditions, such as melasma. Wearing protective clothing, such as hats and long-sleeved shirts, and using sunscreen can help to reduce the risk of sun damage/melasma.

IMAGE Skincare Prevention+ Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 (€42, theskinnerd.com) is a great sunscreen for those who are expecting. This daily mattifying moisturiser contains zinc oxide to deliver broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection against the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays. It also helps to prime and protect the skin while minimising shine and leaving a soft matte finish.

To treat pigmentation that has already occurred, try Caudalie Vinoperfect Complexion Correcting Serum (€50, caudalie.com), which contains Viniferine, a natural melanin inhibitor which is clinically proven to help even the skin tone. Viniferine is a natural active which is extracted from grapevine sap. It is stabilised and used within the formula and has been shown to help even skin tone by 63% after just one bottle in a clinical study.

Manage stress: Stress can exacerbate skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Engaging in stress-reducing activities, such as yoga or meditation, may help to reduce the risk of these issues.

Follow a healthy diet: Eating a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and other nutrient-rich foods can help to support overall skin health.

It's important to talk to your doctor if you notice any unusual or concerning skin symptoms during pregnancy. They can help to determine the cause of the symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment or management strategies.

What to expect, post-pregnancy

So, what is the forecast for our skin when our bundle of joy has arrived?

"In many cases, pregnancy-related dermatoses can improve or resolve after delivery. It is also possible for women to develop new skin conditions after delivery such as postpartum acne. Therefore, some conditions may require treatment to manage symptoms and prevent complications such as scarring of the skin. For example, stretch marks may gradually fade over time, however the skin will not completely return to normal.

"They often start off as a 'purple/violaceous' colour and will fade to a silvery white colour over months-years. Melasma may improve after hormones return to normal levels however it may also be triggered by use of the oral contraceptive pill therefore if it is bothersome most women may choose to treat it post-pregnancy with a combination of treatments such as topicals including sunscreen, retinoids, and hydroquinone," explains Nicola.

"Some women may experience postpartum hair loss 6-12 weeks post-delivery, which can last for weeks to several months after delivery. In some cases, this can be treated with topical therapies but most recover spontaneously over months."

Nerdie Knowledge: Seborrheic Dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a term you may have heard mentioned within the hair and beauty markets — but what exactly is it?

"Seborrheic dermatitis is a common skin condition that affects the scalp, face, and other oily areas of the body (such as the central chest and upper back)," Nicola tells us.

"It is caused by an overgrowth of yeast on the skin and is often associated with oily skin, stress, and hormonal changes. Symptoms include red, scaly patches of skin that may be itchy — however, the scale can sometimes be more yellow and have a greasy feel to it. Diagnosis is usually based on a patient's medical history and physical examination, as the symptoms are often distinctive and can be recognised by your doctor."