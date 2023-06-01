First look: Aoife McNamara's new collection inspired by wildflowers of the Burren

Sun, sea and stunning sustainable fashion.

Those three elements sum up the unique launch of Limerick designer Aoife McNamara’s brand-new collection.

Since exploding onto the fashion scene in 2019 with her dream-like designs, McNamara has had huge success and today, her pieces are instantly recognisable. Puffy sleeves, pink hues and delicate woven patterns made up some of the signature designs in her previous collections. In just four years, the Limerick-based designer has become synonymous with sustainable fashion and design that pays homage to the beauty of nature.

Season nine, however, kicks things up a notch. With the incorporation of a delicious new shade of violet, beautiful bows and corset detailing, the breathtaking Bláth Fiáin collection is not to be missed.

Aoife Mc Namara Season 9: Bláth Fiáin. Photographer: Katie Boner

The 12-piece collection, which launches on June 1, was officially unveiled at what may very well be the first-ever fashion show to take place on an Irish beach. Against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean in Spanish Point Co Clare, models took to the sand barefoot while showcasing the beauty of the Bláth Fiáin collection. With music from Ennis native Susan O’Neill during one of the nicest evenings of the year, the setting for this spectacular show was about much more than aesthetics.

Inspired by nature to protect nature, the Aoife McNamara Season 9: Bláth Fiáin collection is made exclusively with sustainable materials, such as natural yarn-dyed Irish linen, supplied by Emblem Weavers in Wexford, and 100% Irish wool knitted by Meath-based Ciaran’s Yarns.

With shades of lilac, violet, primrose and pink, the new collection is predominantly handmade in Ireland using eco-friendly materials and showcases how it is possible to make beautiful clothes with a positive impact on the environment.

Aoife Mc Namara Season 9: Bláth Fiáin. Photographer: Katie Boner

The area has always been a source of inspiration for McNamara and a previous season even included a piece called 'That Burren Dress'.

“The last season actually stemmed from the Burren as well and honestly, the Burren just provides you with so much inspiration…. there’s so many different structures and shapes and colours that I’ve been able to take from each flower. That’s where the colours and the shapes come from,” says McNamara of her new collection.

As with her previous collections, nature was her muse for her latest creations and according to the young designer, it will always continue to be.

“People ask me, ‘how do you find inspiration after inspiration for each collection?’ but nature is my why. It’s why I’m doing what I’m doing,” she says.

Figuring out how she can best align her brand with nature is important for McNamara. “It all stems from me being a young child and being immersed in nature and having such a strong love for nature," McNamara explains. "It’s where I’m happiest in my day-to-day. It’s where I go to relax, it’s where I go to reset and where I stem all of my inspiration from.”

Aoife Mc Namara Season 9: Bláth Fiáin. Photographer: Katie Boner

For this season, McNamara collaborated with Fibreshed Ireland to create unique handmade garments. Fibreshed is a network of local textile artists working toward a regenerative fibre system based on local fibre, local dyes and local labour.

Bláth Fiáin features picture-perfect pieces such as a pink blazer with McNamara’s signature puffy sleeves, pearl button detailing and a matching skirt as well as the Resewing Our Roots Knitted Vest by knitwear artist, Mihai Mar. The vest incorporates the blue, yellow and pink tones of Irish wildflowers and is handmade by using naturally dyed Irish wool.

Another stand-out piece from the season nine launch is a pretty primrose co-ord. The pale yellow jacket features oversized shoulder pads and a puff sleeve and is perfectly paired with a matching skirt. The two-piece is made with recycled satin, a recycled mix of woven yarns and Irish linen.

However, McNamara’s main feature this season is a vibrant violet that has been transformed into what can only be described as a dress for adults longing for the days of dressing up like a princess. With corset detailing and a full, puffy skirt, this piece really brings a real-life Disney princess feel — as does the mini version.

Aoife Mc Namara Season 9: Bláth Fiáin. Photographer: Katie Boner

With sustainability and soil-to-soil practices always in mind, each collection is a “stepping stone” to McNamara getting to where she wants to be. As for the decision to hold this season’s fashion show on the beach — that has been a dream since she was a young girl.

“I like Paris and it’s amazing to be able to show on that platform but for me, my dream fashion shows are immersed in nature, it’s not in a fancy hotel, it’s not on a fancy runway, it’s shoes off, toes in sand. For me, that’s where I’m happiest and I want to share that with people.”

For this collection, Aoife McNamara will follow a pre-order model as it is a slower, more sustainable approach to production. This means that only the number of pieces purchased will be produced. The majority of the collection will also be handmade in Ireland.

Aoife Mc Namara Season 9: Bláth Fiáin is available now to pre-order exclusively from aoifemcnamara.com

The collection’s imagery was captured by photographer Katie Boner in the landscape that inspired it.