First look: Joanne Hynes launches new summer collection at Dunnes Stores

Joanne Hynes has launched a brand-new collection at Dunnes Stores, featuring bright and bold pieces perfect for summer.

The collection, I Beg Your Pardon, Rose Garden, does exactly what it says on the tin and promises to give all the romance and none of the nonsense.

Inspired by porcelain dresses and sunset skylines, those who like Hynes’ work are sure to fall in love with the clever colour juxtaposition and her signature Tiger Lady motif on a strong structural day dress.

Launching soon exclusively online and in Dunnes Stores Stephen’s Green, I Beg Your Pardon Rose Garden features dresses, skirts, jackets and wide-leg trousers. The new collection also includes a statement hoodie and a nylon bag for accessorizing.

Shop the collection at or Dunnes Stores Stephen’s Green, coming end of May 2023.