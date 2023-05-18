Best foot forward: 11 ways to slide into summer flats

"From elegant strappy sandals and minimalist slides to comfy cork footbeds and flatform flip-flops, your tootsies will thank you..."
Sandals for summer - our fashion editor's top of the flops

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

It’s official; open-toe season is upon us. Book that pedicure. Free those forlorn feet from stuffy socks and boots. As the mercury rises, easy breezy summer flats beckon. 

From elegant strappy sandals and minimalist slides to comfy cork footbeds and flatform flip-flops, your tootsies will thank you. 

Are you ready to put your best foot forward? Check out these 12 warm-weather winners.

GET THE LOOK:

1. ‘Hamptons’ suede jute sandals, Manebí, €135 

2. The ‘Day’ crossover sandals, Everlane, €99 

3. Linen slides, Arket, €99 

4. ASRA ‘Emelie’ slide sandals, Anthropologie, €80 

5. Chloé ‘Woody’ mules, Brown Thomas, €370 

6. ‘Yucatan’ jute rope sandals, Manebí, €135 

7. Woven leather slides, Arket, €150 

8. Leather slides, H&M Premium, €49.99 

9. ‘Tredici’ sandals, Soeur, €165 

10. Leather flatform flip flops, M&S Collection, €55 

11. ‘Arizona Split’ nubuck leather double strap sandals, Birkenstock, €140 

NAMES TO KNOW:

  • SOEUR: Founded by sisters, Domitille and Angélique Brion, this French go-to label takes inspiration from the allure of menswear and the essence of chic. The quiet collection of LWG Certified leather cowhide sandals embody just that. www.soeur.fr
  • BIRKENSTOCK: Known for its Arizona double strap sandals and Insta-famous Boston clogs, the cult German brand’s proprietary footbed is equally legendary, ensuring a correct, natural position of the foot and a natural rolling movement. www.birkenstock.com
  • MANEBÍ: This Italian lifestyle label’s sustainably made vacation staples focus on high-quality, slow production and ethical craftsmanship. The collection is mainly composed of upcycled fibres, natural materials, organic cotton, and recycled EVA, and manufactured in family-run factories around Italy, Spain and Madagascar. www.manebi.com
  • EVERLANE: Quality wardrobe staples made in ethical factories with transparent standards across manufacturing, environment and pricing. Made of oh-so-soft leather, their ‘Day’ crossover sandal features a tapered square toe with comfy folded straps, flexible footbed, slightly raised sole and wider, better fit throughout. www.everlane.com

