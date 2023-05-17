Greener living: ten sustainable ways to wear home-made Irish threads

Greener living: ten sustainable ways to wear home-made Irish threads

Niamh O'Neill's pink linen day-dress.

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

In a bid to ditch our fast fashion ways, we are looking to home-grown talent for a greener alternative. 

Irish designers are not only creating stunning pieces that we want to wear forever, they are also championing sustainability. 

From ethically sourced fabrics to repurposing vintage wares, finding a unique summer look without the guilt has never been easier.

GET THE LOOK

The Day Dress in Pink Irish Linen, €315, Niamh O'Neill
The Day Dress in Pink Irish Linen, €315, Niamh O'Neill

Get The Look: Let your summer style organically unfold in this pretty in pink dress, as seen at Niamh O’Neill.

Floral Top, €150, Laoise Carey
Floral Top, €150, Laoise Carey

Sweet Surrender: This pretty violet print top will have you surrendering to the floral trend in an instant, €150, Laoise Carey.

Grá Scarf, approx €220, Éadach
Grá Scarf, approx €220, Éadach

#ieloves - Mo Ghrá: Wear your heart around your neck in this stunning silk scarf, approx. €220, Éadach.

Dungarees, €179, Férí
Dungarees, €179, Férí

The Remake: From off-cuts to a summer staple, these ethically made dungarees will last a lifetime, €179, Férí.

Parker mini skirt, €275, Manley
Parker mini skirt, €275, Manley

High Line: Show off your pins in the shimmering sunlight in a metallic leather mini skirt, €275, Manley.

Reversible Tote, €55, IMARA
Reversible Tote, €55, IMARA

In Reverse: When two become one, it’s double the style with this reversible tote, €55, IMARA EARTH.

Claddagh Earrings, €44, Don't Kill My Vibe
Claddagh Earrings, €44, Don't Kill My Vibe

Heart Of Gold: Recycled brass wrapped in gold makes these Claddagh hoops extra special, €44, Don’t Kill My Vibe.

Bowie T-shirt, €50, Jill &amp; Gill
Bowie T-shirt, €50, Jill & Gill

Hero Piece: Be a sustainable heroine while keeping it stylish in this off-duty Bowie motif tee, €50, Jill & Gill.

Kimono Top, €60, Alice Halliday
Kimono Top, €60, Alice Halliday

Pocket-Friendly - Vintage Revival: An art deco scarf is brought back to life as a must-have summer cover-up, €60, Alice Halliday.

Irish Linen Shirt Dress in Pink Check, €250, Magee 1866
Irish Linen Shirt Dress in Pink Check, €250, Magee 1866

In Check: Keep your summer look in check without the guilt in a timeless shirt-dress, €250, Magee 1866.

Lifestyle
