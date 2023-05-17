Greener living: ten sustainable ways to wear home-made Irish threads

In a bid to ditch our fast fashion ways, we are looking to home-grown talent for a greener alternative.
Irish designers are not only creating stunning pieces that we want to wear forever, they are also championing sustainability.
From ethically sourced fabrics to repurposing vintage wares, finding a unique summer look without the guilt has never been easier.
Let your summer style organically unfold in this pretty in pink dress, as seen at Niamh O’Neill.
This pretty violet print top will have you surrendering to the floral trend in an instant, €150, Laoise Carey.
Wear your heart around your neck in this stunning silk scarf, approx. €220, Éadach.
From off-cuts to a summer staple, these ethically made dungarees will last a lifetime, €179, Férí.
Show off your pins in the shimmering sunlight in a metallic leather mini skirt, €275, Manley.
When two become one, it’s double the style with this reversible tote, €55, IMARA EARTH.
Recycled brass wrapped in gold makes these Claddagh hoops extra special, €44, Don’t Kill My Vibe.
Be a sustainable heroine while keeping it stylish in this off-duty Bowie motif tee, €50, Jill & Gill.
An art deco scarf is brought back to life as a must-have summer cover-up, €60, Alice Halliday.
Keep your summer look in check without the guilt in a timeless shirt-dress, €250, Magee 1866.