Spring into the summer: Brown Thomas shares the five key fashion trends for this season

“Spring Summer 2023 is upon us and it is anything but ordinary. This season, it is so wonderful to see such diversity and new trends at the forefront, with a new take on femininity being explored in a dynamic but adaptable way” — Shelly Corkery, Fashion Buying Director, Brown Thomas.

Skin Reveal

Zimmerman lace midi dress €1,100, Manolo Blahnik shoes, €995. Picture: Miki Barlok

Intricate detailing using fabrics of lace, sheer and satin adds a daring skin-revealing element to the summer season. Continuing from AW22, slashes and cut-outs are still evident across the collections, but in a more feminine way.

Zimmerman lace midi dress €1,100, Manolo Blahnik shoes, €995

Grecian Goddess

Victoria Beckham ruched dress, €990. Picture: Miki Barlok

Trends inspired by Greek goddesses are nothing new in fashion, and for SS23 designers are taking this trend to new levels with ethereal gowns and luxurious draping evident across the collections.

Liquid jersey is key for this trend, with designers showcasing fluid fabrics on feminine silhouettes.

Victoria Beckham ruched dress, €990

Neo Minimalism

Dolce Gabanna jacquard dress with belt €3,450. Picture: Miki Barlok

Neo Minimalism evokes easy tailosoft colour palette for SS23, sartorial equivalent of a clean snew era. Sleek tailoring is seen in collections in sorbet hues.

Dolce Gabanna jacquard dress with belt €3,450

Isabel Marant check jacket €1,190. Picture: Miki Barlok

Isabel Marant check jacket €1,190

Ornate Garden

Erdem dress €2,795 Alexander McQueen loafer €670. Picture: Miki Barlok

A Spring Summer season is incomplete without a touch of florals, and for the season ahead designers are adding day-to-night drama with evocative flowers blooming across dresses and jackets.

Erdem dress €2,795 Alexander McQueen loafer €670

Reformation floral dress €435, Stuart Weitzman shoes €550. Picture: Miki Barlok

Reformation floral dress €435, Stuart Weitzman shoes €550

Dolce Gabanna bustier dress €1,650, Stuart Weitzman sandals €450. Picture: Miki Barlok

Dolce Gabanna bustier dress €1,650 Stuart Weitzman sandals €450

Shades of Sunset

Rotate yellow dress €460 Stuart Weitzman shoes €550. Picture: Miki Barlok

Feel-good ombré and dye prints leave a bohemian sunset vibe for the Summer season. Desire for travel and escapism was visible across the runways, as designers drench styles in mood-boosting sunset shades. Summer looks are presented in exquisite sunset yellows and bohemian infused rich summer tones.

Rotate yellow dress €460, Stuart Weitzman shoes €550

Dries van Noten ruffle shirt €695. Picture: Miki Barlok.

Dries van Noten ruffle shirt, €695

Zimmerman dress €1,975, Aquazzura sandals €1,095. Picture: Miki Barlok

Zimmerman dress €1,975, Aquazzura sandals €1,095

FUCHSIA IN BLOOM

Aje fuschia gown, €760. Picture: Miki Barlok

Aje fuschia gown, €760

Credits: