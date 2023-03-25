Spring into the summer: Brown Thomas shares the five key fashion trends for this season

— Shelly Corkery, Fashion Buying Director, Brown Thomas.
Intricate detailing using fabrics of lace, sheer and satin adds a daring skin-revealing element to the summer season. Continuing from AW22, slashes and cut-outs are still evident across the collections, but in a more feminine way.
Zimmerman lace midi dress €1,100, Manolo Blahnik shoes, €995
Trends inspired by Greek goddesses are nothing new in fashion, and for SS23 designers are taking this trend to new levels with ethereal gowns and luxurious draping evident across the collections.
Liquid jersey is key for this trend, with designers showcasing fluid fabrics on feminine silhouettes.
Victoria Beckham ruched dress, €990
Neo Minimalism evokes easy tailosoft colour palette for SS23, sartorial equivalent of a clean snew era. Sleek tailoring is seen in collections in sorbet hues.
Dolce Gabanna jacquard dress with belt €3,450
Isabel Marant check jacket €1,190
A Spring Summer season is incomplete without a touch of florals, and for the season ahead designers are adding day-to-night drama with evocative flowers blooming across dresses and jackets.
Erdem dress €2,795 Alexander McQueen loafer €670
Reformation floral dress €435, Stuart Weitzman shoes €550
Dolce Gabanna bustier dress €1,650 Stuart Weitzman sandals €450
Feel-good ombré and dye prints leave a bohemian sunset vibe for the Summer season. Desire for travel and escapism was visible across the runways, as designers drench styles in mood-boosting sunset shades. Summer looks are presented in exquisite sunset yellows and bohemian infused rich summer tones.
Rotate yellow dress €460, Stuart Weitzman shoes €550
Dries van Noten ruffle shirt, €695
Zimmerman dress €1,975, Aquazzura sandals €1,095
Aje fuschia gown, €760
- Hair: Jake Ryan - Not Another Agency
- Makeup: Alesha Peers - Mac Brown Thomas
- Model: Teresa Lui
- Location: With thanks to Ballyvolane House, Co.Cork
- Styling: Eva Maguire & Liz Bennett