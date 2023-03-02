Less is more: 12 ways to wear new minimalist fashion

Watch as go-to closet keepers get ‘tweakments’ thanks to a clever combination of silhouette, detail and fresh colour pairings. 
Sartorial selections from Dries van Noten

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Necessity is the mother of reinvention.

Spring’s ode to minimalism boasts a breezier sensibility thanks to new styling codes. 

Watch as go-to closet keepers get ‘tweakments’ thanks to a clever combination of silhouette, detail and fresh colour pairings. 

For fuss-free dressing that’s nuanced and intriguing, check out these 12 oh-so-stylish staples.

Skirt €895, Jacket €995, Shirt €435, all Dries Van Noten, Brown Thomas
Long Flared Satin Skirt, Other Stories, €89
Fitted Embellished Polo Top, &amp; Other Stories, €99
Rib-knit merino wool dress, H&amp;M, €89.99
Shirt €695, Skirt €625, both Dries Van Noten, Brown Thomas
Leather Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes, M&amp;S Collection, €65
Selected Femme Vinnie Single-Breasted Blazer, Arnotts, €150
Oval sunglasses, Massimo Dutti, €69.95
POPLIN SHIRT - STUDIO, Massimo Dutti, €99.95
Wide floral bracelet, Zara, €17.95
Wide linen-blend troousers, Arket, €89
Dune London Knot Detail Leather Mules, Arnotts, €125
STYLE NOTES:

  • SOFTEN THE EDGES: Temper sharp tailoring with intentional embellishments like placement frills and trending rosettes.
  • PALETTE HACK: Freshen up no-nonsense neutrals with playful pastels (think buttercup, mint, baby blue and palest pink).
  • FASHION MATH: In a rush? Take one rib knit dress, add kitten heel slingbacks and finish with a boyish blazer.
  • NO JACKET REQUIRED: Not a blazer fan? Massimo Dutti Studio’s statement cuff poplin shirt pairs perfectly with a long flared satin skirt and heeled mules.

