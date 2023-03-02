Less is more: 12 ways to wear new minimalist fashion

Necessity is the mother of reinvention.

Spring’s ode to minimalism boasts a breezier sensibility thanks to new styling codes.

Watch as go-to closet keepers get ‘tweakments’ thanks to a clever combination of silhouette, detail and fresh colour pairings.

For fuss-free dressing that’s nuanced and intriguing, check out these 12 oh-so-stylish staples.

Skirt €895, Jacket €995, Shirt €435, all Dries Van Noten, Brown Thomas

Long Flared Satin Skirt, Other Stories, €89

Fitted Embellished Polo Top, & Other Stories, €99

Rib-knit merino wool dress, H&M, €89.99

Shirt €695, Skirt €625, both Dries Van Noten, Brown Thomas

Leather Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes, M&S Collection, €65

Selected Femme Vinnie Single-Breasted Blazer, Arnotts, €150

Oval sunglasses, Massimo Dutti, €69.95

POPLIN SHIRT - STUDIO, Massimo Dutti, €99.95

Wide floral bracelet, Zara, €17.95

Wide linen-blend troousers, Arket, €89

Dune London Knot Detail Leather Mules, Arnotts, €125

STYLE NOTES: