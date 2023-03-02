Less is more: 12 ways to wear new minimalist fashion

Necessity is the mother of reinvention.
Spring’s ode to minimalism boasts a breezier sensibility thanks to new styling codes.
Watch as go-to closet keepers get ‘tweakments’ thanks to a clever combination of silhouette, detail and fresh colour pairings.
For fuss-free dressing that’s nuanced and intriguing, check out these 12 oh-so-stylish staples.
Dries Van Noten jacket €995, shirt €435, skirt €895, Brown Thomas
Long flared satin skirt, Other Stories, €89
Fitted embellished polo top, & Other Stories, €99
Rib-knit merino wool dress, H&M, €89.99
Dries Van Noten shirt €695, skirt €625, Brown Thomas
M&S Collection leather slingback shoes, M&S, €65
Selected Femme ‘Vinnie’ single-breasted blazer, Arnotts, €150
Oval sunglasses, Massimo Dutti, €69.95
Poplin shirt - Studio, Massimo Dutti, €99.95
Wide floral bracelet, Zara, €17.95
Wide linen trousers, Arket, €89
Dune London knot leather mules, Arnotts, €125
- SOFTEN THE EDGES: Temper sharp tailoring with intentional embellishments like placement frills and trending rosettes.
- PALETTE HACK: Freshen up no-nonsense neutrals with playful pastels (think buttercup, mint, baby blue and palest pink).
- FASHION MATH: In a rush? Take one rib knit dress, add kitten heel slingbacks and finish with a boyish blazer.
- NO JACKET REQUIRED: Not a blazer fan? Massimo Dutti Studio’s statement cuff poplin shirt pairs perfectly with a long flared satin skirt and heeled mules.