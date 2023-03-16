Greek goddess vibes: 12 ways to wear long and flowy gowns

The Greek goddess has long held her status as a designer muse, none more so than this season’s deity-inspired dresses.
Think fluid jersey draping, capuche hoods and caped creations enticing us with their otherworldly elegance.
Channel your inner siren from these 13 legendary looks and prepare to look divine.
1. Alex Perry column neon cape maxi gown, Brown Thomas, €2,900
2. Halston 'Alyssa' one-sleeve draped jersey gown, The Outnet, was €687, now €285
3. Satin-finish dress with draped detail, Zara, €99.95
4. Saint Laurent dress €3,690, and jacket €5,900, Brown Thomas
5. Norma Kamali ‘Obie’ stretch-jersey maxi dress, Net-a-Porter, €215
6. Dodo Bar Or satin draped dress, 1st Dibs, €566.11 (US size 4)
7. Asymmetrical pleated dress, Mango, €99.99
8. ‘Jordyn’ off-the-shoulder cape maxi dress, Reiss, €425
9. Maxi dress with cape, Reiss, €595
10. ‘Nadia’ asymmetric neck draped dress, Reiss, was €325; now €156
11. Tôteme asymmetric stretch-jersey maxi dress, The Outnet, was €379; now €190
12. Banana Republic statement pleat maxi dress, Zalando, €370
- WEDDING: Reiss’ off-white plunge-neck cape dress is selling out fast—and with good reason. Chic and contemporary, this is the aesthetic you’ll want to say ‘I do’ to.
- LOW-KEY: Look to Norma Kamali for minimalist maxi dresses that boast stretch-jersey comfort and eye-catching elegance.
- DRAMA: Turn heads with a swishy asymmetric cape sleeved gown as seen in Halston’s multiple iterations at The Outnet.
- HOLIDAY: Dinners al fresco call for Tôteme’s asymmetric stretch-jersey maxi dress. Beautifully cut and fully lined, pair this Ionian beauty with simple sandals and your cocktail of choice.