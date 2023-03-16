Greek goddess vibes: 12 ways to wear long and flowy gowns

"Think fluid jersey draping, capuche hoods and caped creations enticing us with their otherworldly elegance."
Long dresses and flowing fabrics are a spring power-move

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

The Greek goddess has long held her status as a designer muse, none more so than this season’s deity-inspired dresses. 

Think fluid jersey draping, capuche hoods and caped creations enticing us with their otherworldly elegance. 

Channel your inner siren from these 13 legendary looks and prepare to look divine.

GET THE LOOK:

Alex Perry Column Neon Cape Maxi Gown, Brown Thomas, €2,900
Alex Perry Column Neon Cape Maxi Gown, Brown Thomas, €2,900

1. Alex Perry column neon cape maxi gown, Brown Thomas, €2,900 

Halston 'Alyssa' one-sleeve draped jersey gown, The Outnet, was €687; now €285
Halston 'Alyssa' one-sleeve draped jersey gown, The Outnet, was €687; now €285

2. Halston 'Alyssa' one-sleeve draped jersey gown, The Outnet, was €687, now €285 

Satin-finish dress with draped detail, Zara, €99.95
Satin-finish dress with draped detail, Zara, €99.95

3. Satin-finish dress with draped detail, Zara, €99.95 

Dress €3,690, jacket €5,900 both Saint Laurent, Brown Thomas
Dress €3,690, jacket €5,900 both Saint Laurent, Brown Thomas

4. Saint Laurent dress €3,690, and jacket €5,900, Brown Thomas 

Norma Kamali Obie stretch-jersey maxi dress, Net-a-Porter, €215
Norma Kamali Obie stretch-jersey maxi dress, Net-a-Porter, €215

5. Norma Kamali ‘Obie’ stretch-jersey maxi dress, Net-a-Porter, €215 

Dodo Bar Or Structured Round Collar Satin Draped Dress, 1st Dibs, €566.11
Dodo Bar Or Structured Round Collar Satin Draped Dress, 1st Dibs, €566.11

6. Dodo Bar Or satin draped dress, 1st Dibs, €566.11 (US size 4) 

Ayssemetrical pleated dress, Mango, €99.99
Ayssemetrical pleated dress, Mango, €99.99

7. Asymmetrical pleated dress, Mango, €99.99 

'Jordyn' off-the-shoulder cape maxi dress, Reiss, €425
‘Jordyn’ off-the-shoulder cape maxi dress, Reiss, €425

8. ‘Jordyn’ off-the-shoulder cape maxi dress, Reiss, €425 

Maxi dress with cape, Reiss, €595
Maxi dress with cape, Reiss, €595

9. Maxi dress with cape, Reiss, €595 

'Nadia' asymmetric-neck draped dress, Reiss, was €325; now €156
‘Nadia’ asymmetric-neck draped dress, Reiss, was €325; now €156

10. ‘Nadia’ asymmetric neck draped dress, Reiss, was €325; now €156 

Tôteme asymmetric stretch-jersey maxi dress, The Outnet, was €379; now €190
Tôteme asymmetric stretch-jersey maxi dress, The Outnet, was €379; now €190

11. Tôteme asymmetric stretch-jersey maxi dress, The Outnet, was €379; now €190 

Banana Republic statement pleat maxi dress, Zalando
Banana Republic statement pleat maxi dress, Zalando

12. Banana Republic statement pleat maxi dress, Zalando, €370 

DRESS NOTES:

  • WEDDING: Reiss’ off-white plunge-neck cape dress is selling out fast—and with good reason. Chic and contemporary, this is the aesthetic you’ll want to say ‘I do’ to.
  • LOW-KEY: Look to Norma Kamali for minimalist maxi dresses that boast stretch-jersey comfort and eye-catching elegance.
  • DRAMA: Turn heads with a swishy asymmetric cape sleeved gown as seen in Halston’s multiple iterations at The Outnet.
  • HOLIDAY: Dinners al fresco call for Tôteme’s asymmetric stretch-jersey maxi dress. Beautifully cut and fully lined, pair this Ionian beauty with simple sandals and your cocktail of choice.

Forget the bowl of shamrock: Here are 12 ways to wear green this St Patrick's Day

