Flowery notions: 13 blooming lovely ways to rock spring florals

As spring emerges from winter’s shadow, the rejuvenating presence of florals awaits.

From delicate buds to ornate arrangements, their guarantee on the fashion calendar is not so much a trope as a trophy.

Although not ‘revolutionary’, these harbingers of optimism are perennial style winners and just what the feelgood-doctor ordered.

Raise them high, show them off; most of all, wear them well. The garden party is just getting started and we’ve got 13 blooming lovely ways to celebrate.

1. A look from the Erdem spring/summer 23 runway show. Photo by Jason Lloyd Evans

2. Sister Jane floral cami dress, Arnotts, €231

3. Mignonne Gavigan ‘Adelaine’ stud earrings, Loulerie, €189

4. ‘Leonie’ tulip t-shirt, Stine Goya, €100

5. Holographic flower summer shirt, Stine Goya, €240

6. Floral ruffle dress, & Other Stories, €129

7. ‘Medora’ puff sleeve floral dress, RIXO, €345

8. Rosette top, & Other Stories, €99

9. Kenzo ‘Discover’ small floral shoulder bag, Brown Thomas, €390

10. 'Dolly' cotton embroidered shirt, Essential Antwerp, €185

11. Tiered floral dress, & Other Stories, €149

12. Banana Republic jacquard floral blazer, Zalando, €396

13. Floral-jacquard mini skirt, Essential Antwerp, €185

