Simone Gannon: Eight brilliant products for sleek, stylish hair

LanaiBlo Hair Dryer

A genuinely impressive hairdryer, there's nothing quite like LanaiBlo when you want a quick, sleek, salon-quality blowout at home.

I've used this powerful yet lightweight hair tool for over five years, and with good reason.

It dries the hair in minutes without frizz or static, and it has an extra-long cable, so you can drag it easily around whatever room you're in (and did I mention it's available in lots of great colours with personalization options? Who doesn't want a hairdryer with their name on it!).

€109.95 from McCauley.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Often described as a miracle multitasker, Color Wow Dream Coat Spray is the dream.

This is a super fine mist that will level up your haircare routine. It smooths hair and reduces frizz upon heat contact without adding weight or residue.

Better still, it keeps your hair smooth, sleek and shiny for several days after use. It's suitable for all hair types - even super fine, like mine; it's quick, simple to use, and well-priced. Round of applause, Color Wow.

€29 from beautyfeatures.ie.

I'll put my hands up and admit I could be better with hair tools. I never seem to be able to achieve the style I want, and even when I get halfway there, it never holds.

To my great relief, Dyson Corrale has changed all that. This is foolproof in a way that so many hair tools are not.

It's easy to use and allows you to straighten your hair in seconds or add natural waves with a quick twist of the barrel – and Dyson's clever technology significantly reduces damage to the hair.

Best of all, it will hold no matter what style you decide to create. An expensive but very worthy investment.

€449.99 from Dyson.

Multi-use products are where it's at these days, and brilliant haircare brand R+Co have taken it to the next level with the launch of 3-in-1 Texturizing Shampoo + Conditioner + Style.

Yes, that's right. One neat bottle that shampoos, conditions, and helps you add weightless lift and texture to the hair.

Lather into wet hair, rinse, stare in awe at the immediate natural texture it adds, and then style as usual. Genius.

€32 from beautybag.ie.

Gisou Propolis Heat Protecting Spray

Created by Dutch Fashion Influencer and Beauty Entrepreneur Negin Mirsalehi, Gisou is a luxurious honey-infused haircare line with several standout products, including Propolis Heat Protecting Spray. Containing vitamin and mineral-rich Propolis (or bee glue, as it's often referred to) and a UV filter, this lightweight spray strengthens and fortifies the hair and protects it from the heat of styling tools and the sun.

€37 from Cult Beauty.

If there was ever a decadent hair-reviving product, this is it. With dreamy light reflective technology in a bottle, you might spend longer looking at Kevin Murphy Repairing Shine Mist than using it. This instantly brightens and adds glorious shine to all tones of hair without weighing it down, and its Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Baobab-enriched formula injects much-needed moisture and nourishment. Divine.

€28.50 from millies.ie.

The Smooth Company Smooth Stick

A rather genius product created by Irish Beauty Entrepreneur Aine Kennedy. The Smooth Stick will help you smooth flyaways on the go without leaving the hair feeling dry or crusty. The simple mascara wand design lets you slick back hairs quickly and keep them there all day. The Aloe Vera and Vitamin E-derived formula works beautifully on brows too.

€14.99 from Brown Thomas.

Color Wow and Chris Appleton Money Masque

One of the best hair treatments to launch in 2022, Money Masque is a collaboration between Color Wow and hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton. With an appealing teal-toned jelly texture, this transforms dull, dry, frizzy hair in one use. Formulated with sea algae and blue sea kale (hence the colour), it delivers sleek, shiny hair without adding weight. It takes just a few minutes to apply and rinse, and the giant tub will keep you going for months and months.

€43 from millies.ie.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.