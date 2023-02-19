The best of Irish style on the Baftas red carpet

The stars in the sky were not the only ones shining bright in London last night.

The glitterati were out in their Sunday best, as they made their way down the red carpet for this year’s Bafta awards.

There was a strong Irish contingent in attendance, with a number of Irish movies and actors nominated. From the The Banshees of Inisherin, Aftersun,and The Wonder to An Cailín Ciúin, our small island was well represented. The Irish stars were leading the way in showcasing not only their talent on the big screen but in the style stakes too.

Surprisingly for us Irish it was the blokes taking the fashionable centre stage on the red carpet. Yes they managed to leave the GAA shorts at home and put on their glad rags for a star-studded party.

Putting fashion on red alert, Best Supporting Actor nominee, Barry Keoghan dared to be brave by stepping away from the conventional tux. Since the award season began, Keoghan has been treating us to a plethora of colour blocking suits and last night was no different.

On the cusp of blending in with the red carpet, Keoghan managed to steal the limelight in a statement red suit. Finished off with a white shirt and red granddad collar, Keoghan showed us exactly why he’s a star both on and off the screen.

Barry Keoghan all in red at the Baftas. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

On the other end of the style spectrum, Best Actor nominee, Colin Farrell gave us a classic yet effective look.

While it may not be groundbreaking, the timeless black tuxedo has always played a leading role on the red carpet. Much like its model, this star of the show is like a fine wine that gets better with age.

Colin Farrell sporting a timeless look. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Rising Star and Best Actor nominee, Daryl McCormack followed suit, in a classic tux with a bit of a twist. Instead of a streamlined style, McCormack gave it some monochrome magic with a detailed white shirt and dickie bow – making him not only a rising star of the film world but in style too.

Daryl McCormack hit the red carpet in a classic tux with a twist. Picture: James Warwick

It wasn’t just the lads taking the sartorial spotlight. Bridgerton star, Nicola Coughlan, brought a touch of Lady Whistledown’s regency style to the red carpet.

While monochrome seemed to be a popular choice for the evening, Coughlan was in keeping with the theme, while bringing her own flair to the look. She stepped out in a stunning Valentino gown. The intricate print detail of oversized florals and a dash of this season’s favourite hue of cobalt blue, gave the look the dramatic effect it deserved.

Nicola Coughlan stayed almost monochrome but with a dash of stunning cobalt blue in her Valentino gown. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Last but certainly not least, Best supporting actress, Kerry Condon dazzled as she walked the red carpet with her male co-stars. Wearing Armani Privé, she stole the show in an elegant metallic sequined dress that shimmered in all the right places.

It was her night to shine for all the right reasons.