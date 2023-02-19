Baftas 2023: The best red carpet looks from this year's ceremony 

It was a classic affair on the BAFTA’s red carpet, with monochrome winning the gong for the most favourite look. Sounds boring, but the stars managed to add a touch of sparkle to the occasion with a mix of sequins and feathers. Of course, there were those ready to steal the limelight, with splashes of regency hues and citrus hits.
Jamie Lee Curtis elevates the classic monochrome two-piece with a slim-lined silk skirt.
Jessica Henwick rocks this season’s version of the co-ord with sequins and just the right amount of flesh.
Hitting all the right style notes, Nicola Coughlan puts the magic back into monochrome with a floral print and dash of this season’s favourite cobalt blue.
Nothing is boring about this neutral pantsuit – instead, the cape-style sleeves give the dramatic effect Michelle Yeoh deserves.
Giving ruffles and feathers the royal treatment Jodie Turner-Smith is a crowning jewel in BAFTA style.
Quenching our sartorial thirst, Florence Pugh is a hit in citrus orange.
Shining brightly, Kerry Condon dazzles in sequinned metallic.
Catherine, Princess of Wales gives monochrome the royal stamp of approval.