Baftas 2023: The best red carpet looks from this year's ceremony 

Kerry Condon, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh were among the stars who wowed in the sartorial stakes
Florence Pugh, Jodie Turner-Smith and Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet at Bafta 2023.

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 18:40
Paula Burns

It was a classic affair on the BAFTA’s red carpet, with monochrome winning the gong for the most favourite look. Sounds boring, but the stars managed to add a touch of sparkle to the occasion with a mix of sequins and feathers. Of course, there were those ready to steal the limelight, with splashes of regency hues and citrus hits.

Classic glamour

Jamie Lee Curtis elevates the classic monochrome two-piece with a slim-lined silk skirt.

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Matchy Matchy

Jessica Henwick rocks this season’s version of the co-ord with sequins and just the right amount of flesh.

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Magic Monochrome 

Hitting all the right style notes, Nicola Coughlan puts the magic back into monochrome with a floral print and dash of this season’s favourite cobalt blue.

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Tailored to perfection

Nothing is boring about this neutral pantsuit – instead, the cape-style sleeves give the dramatic effect Michelle Yeoh deserves.

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Regal power dressing

Giving ruffles and feathers the royal treatment Jodie Turner-Smith is a crowning jewel in BAFTA style.

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Colour block

Quenching our sartorial thirst, Florence Pugh is a hit in citrus orange.

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Glimmer

Shining brightly, Kerry Condon dazzles in sequinned metallic.

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Old school glamour

Catherine, Princess of Wales gives monochrome the royal stamp of approval.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

